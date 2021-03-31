Album Reviews
Flock of Dimes
Head of Roses
Mar 31, 2021 Web Exclusive
Maturity isn’t a particularly exciting word; neither are introspection and accountability for that matter, but Head of Roses—Jenn Wasner’s second full-length album as Flock of Dimes—is colored by those elevated hues.
John Smith
The Fray
Mar 31, 2021 Web Exclusive
Each of us probably has stories of what we’ve lost or missed in the last 12 months of the pandemic, from the small to the massive and life changing.
Elbow
Asleep in the Back (Vinyl Reissue)
Mar 30, 2021 Web Exclusive
Nearly two decades after it first came out in the UK, Elbow’s debut album still breathes deeply as a heady hallmark of the post-Britpop wave. This vinyl reissue offers an opportunity to sit down and take it all in again.
Tim Burgess of The Charlatans – COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In
“Nothing will be the same after this, some for the better, some for the worse.”
Apr 10, 2020 Web Exclusive
We are checking in with musicians during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to see how they are dealing with everything. What has their home quarantine experience been like so far and how is the crisis impacting both their career and art? Here we check in with Tim Burgess of England’s The Charlatans.
Jayli Wolf Shares New Single “Child of The Government”
Mar 31, 2021
Toronto-based alt pop singer/songwriter Jayli Wolf makes music of intersectionality, liberation, and rebirth. As one half of the electronic duo Once A Tree, Jayli first gained acclaim for the pair’s textured music and self-directed music videos, along with her partner and collaborator Hayden Wolf. Now Jayli is exploring her own past through her first solo release, “Child of The Government,” reflecting on her path through inter-generational trauma and reclaiming her indigenous heritage.
The Natvral on “Tethers”
Mar 31, 2021 Web Exclusive
When Kip Berman states that everything is different these days, he’s not exaggerating. Since you likely last saw him fronting the indie pop band The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Berman is now a family man in a new home in a new city with a new set of priorities. As it turns out, the songs have changed, too.
Jess Williamson on “Sorceress”
Mar 30, 2021 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney
Phoning from the adopted comfort of her Los Angeles home in early May, Texas native Jess Williamson speaks with disarming candor about the trials and rewards of the rapidly shifting world around us.
Allie Crow Buckley on Her Debut Album “Moonlit and Devious”
Mar 17, 2021 Web Exclusive
Allie Crow Buckley’s musical world is informed by travel. Born in San Francisco, Buckley moved to Venice, and then spent her formative years growing up in New Zealand. Then it was back to California, this time Malibu.
Ranked: Lars von Trier’s Filmography
Mar 25, 2021
It’s been nearly 40 years since writer-director Lars von Trier shook up the film world when his debut feature film The Element of Crime premiered at Cannes. In the decades since, his films have provoked walkouts, controversies, critical tantrums, and much more. Guided by what he calls “obstructions,” von Trier has always found new and experimental ways to create cinema by getting rid of elements that were once deemed necessary to create it. His films are provocative not only in content, but in form—he is almost daring you as a viewer not to have a strong reaction to what he creates.
In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, von Trier stated, “I’m convinced that provocations are very important, particularly in a democracy.” His unique style of reactionary, transgressive cinema represents a disruption to societal normalcy, exposing truths about human nature along the way. The films he creates are deconstructions of humanity, with an almost childlike fascination for the ugliest aspects of it. Through a series of film trilogies that have made up the bulk of his filmography (“Europa,” “Golden Heart,” “America” (which was never completed), and “Depression”), von Trier has built his own idiosyncratic cinematic language; one that isn’t afraid to break the rules and make the viewer feel uncomfortable in the process.
Last December, von Trier announced that he is currently in pre-production for the third season of his acclaimed Danish TV series The Kingdom, which is expected to be released in 2022. When his most recent film, The House That Jack Built, was released in 2018, he announced that it would be his last feature film. It’s hard to tell if von Trier is telling the truth, given his adoration for provocation in public as well as within his films. Either way, he certainly left a treasure trove of films to pick apart and talk about.
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Carnage and Malarkey: Viral Politics in the Age of Fuckery Part III
Jan 20, 2021
In Danse Macabre Stephen King wrote about American horror at Russia launching Sputnik as “Terror—what Hunter Thompson calls ‘fear and loathing’—often arises from a pervasive sense of disestablishment; that things are in the unmaking. If that sense of unmaking is sudden and seems personal—if it hits you around the heart—then it lodges in the memory as a complete set.” President Trump has terrorized Americans in such a profound way, more people voted (during a pandemic, no less) in this election than ever before in the history of American politics.
