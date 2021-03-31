News

Art Premiere - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Wave of Giants vinyl album by Einar Selvik (Wardruna) Lakeshore Records partners with Ubisoft to release two vinyl editions on May 28





​Lakeshore Records and Ubisoft will partner to release two vinyl editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Wave of Giants, featuring music by Einar Selvik of Wardruna. This will include a standard version on “Evergreen” vinyl (seen above), and a limited edition on “Opaque White” vinyl (seen below).

Both versions will be available on May 28. The limited edition will be available from Wardruna’s store, while the standard version can be ordered from the Lakeshore Records webshop.

Einar Selvik is a Norwegian musician of the folk/world band Wardruna, and is well-known for his musical work on the series Vikings, on The History Channel. Selvik uses traditional, Nordic instruments, poetry, and musical styles as a form of acoustic archeology, bringing the sounds of the past into the present in a form that captures modern listeners. The ten evocative tracks on this release brought further authenticity to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s period setting.

The best-selling video game Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is available now. Here’s the description:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system.

You can view a trailer for the game below.