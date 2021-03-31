CHAI Share Video for New “Booksmart”-Inspired Song “Nobody Knows We Are Fun”

News

Japan’s CHAI are releasing a new album, WINK, on May 21 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Nobody Knows We Are Fun” (even the band does indeed present an image that they are quite fun), via a video for the single. Hideto Hotta directed the colorful video, which features the band driving around at night and going to an indoor swimming pool. Watch it below.

The band’s lyricist/bassist Yuuki wrote the song after watching the 2019 high school comedy Booksmart, in which two brainy senior girls decide to attend a big graduation party because “Nobody knows we’re fun!”

“I thought, ‘We, CHAI, can really relate to that scene,” Yuuki says in a press release, while the band the band collectively describe the song as “a mix of screaming our annoyances—why don’t you guys notice us!—while trying to be cute and sexy.”

The band previously shared the songs “ACTION,” “Donuts Mind If I Do,” and “Maybe Chocolate Chips” (featuring Ric Wilson) from their upcoming album. “Maybe Chocolate Chips” was one of our Songs of the Week.

CHAI’s sophomore album, PUNK, was released in 2019 on Burger. Back in August of last year, CHAI teamed up with Spanish rock band Hinds for the joint single “United Girls Rock‘n’Roll Club.”

