Dinosaur Jr. Share Snowy Video for New Song “Garden” and Announce Livestream Concert Sweep It Into Space Due Out April 23 via Jagjaguwar; Kurt Vile Co-Produced the Album





Alt-rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. are releasing a new album, Sweep It Into Space, on April 23 via Jagjaguwar. Now they have shared its second single, “Garden,” via a video for it that features the band performing outside in the snow, with some animation overlaid. They have also announced a livestream concert for May 1st. “Garden” features lead vocals from the band’s Lou Barlow, who directed the video with his wife Adelle Barlow. The video also features illustrations by John Moloney and animation by Chloe Hemingway. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates (yes the band actually has tour dates).

Lou Barlow had this to say about the song and video in a press release: “Everyone seemed to want a disruption in the order of American life, it seemed necessary. Then it happened. It began as a bitter lamentation but as I was finishing the lyrics, singing over the instrumental version of the song while driving to J’s through the miles of farmland that separate his studio in Amherst and my home in Greenfield (Massachusetts), I saw a sign on a shed: Back to the Garden. I was looking for a resolution, where do we go when faced with such dramatic confusion? Back to basics, back home, back to the garden. Luckily I was able to complete the vocals and instrumentation for the song just before the quarantine.



“There wasn’t a video planned for the song but since my wife Adelle and I had started making holiday ‘specials’ for my YouTube channel this past December, we thought we could knock one out for ‘Garden.’ I wanted to capture the two of us holding hands on a levy overlooking a scenic bend in the Connecticut River (very close to where the first Dinosaur video, Little Fury Things, was filmed!). Adelle thought we should incorporate the whimsical paintings of Dinosaur Jr’s tour manager John Moloney. He routinely dashes off caricatures of J, Murph and I when we travel. I told John about our ideas and he thought it would be easy to video the band playing the song. So, John and Adelle quickly captured the band playing the song on their iPhones on a cold February afternoon and I edited it all together in iMovie. Then we had Chloe, the real vid expert at Jagjaguwar, put the paintings by John and Adelle into the mix, and that’s it!

Thanks for watching.”

The livestream concert will come from the Sinclair in Boston, MA on May 1st at 9 p.m. EST. Tickets are available here and are $15 (or $40 for a more deluxe experience, including a soundcheck and a Q&A with the band).

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “I Ran Away,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Kurt Vile co-produced the album and plays guitar on “I Ran Away.”

Sweep It Into Space is the band’s twelfth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not and 2012’s I Bet on Sky.

The album was recorded at the Biquiteen studios in Amherst, Massachusetts, starting in late 2019. The pandemic interrupted recording with Vile and so the band’s J Mascis says in a press release that he “ended up just mimicking a few things [Vile had] done.”

“I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound,” Mascis continues. “But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Longtime band member Lou Barlow also wrote and sang two songs on the album. The band also features drummer Murph (birth name Emmett Jefferson Murphy III).

Read our 2014 joint interview between Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

Vile’s last album, Bottle It In, came out in 2018 via Matador.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates:

Sat. May 22 - Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fairgrounds - SOCIALLY DISTANCED

Sun. May 23 - New Haven @ CT Westville Music Bowl - SOCIALLY DISTANCED

Tue. July 27 - Fri. July 30 - Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

Tue. Sept. 7 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Thu. Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Sept. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

Sat. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Mon. Sept. 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Tue. Sept. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. Sept. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Mon. Sept. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Tue. Sept. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

Thu. Sept. 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

Fri. Sept. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

Mon. Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. Sept. 28 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

Thu. Sept. 30 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

Fri. Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sat. Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

