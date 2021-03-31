News

Don Lifted Debuts New Single “Lost In Orion” “Lost In Orion” Out Now Via Fat Possum Records





Lawrence Matthews had already proved himself to be a multi-talented artist and musician in 2019, carving out a place in the thriving Memphis art scene with his painting and photography. However, his music often failed to receive its due and, after a number of setbacks, Matthews resolved to give his Don Lifted moniker one last shot in 2019.

Fortunately, his blend of hip-hop, alt rock, and electronic music caught the eye of Fat Possum Records at a mid-tour hometown show. Matthews’ first release of 2021, and debut single on Fat Possum Records, “Lost In Orion,” is out now.

“Lost in Orion” sees Matthews reflect on the personal and cultural weight of the past year. Matthews excavates vulnerable impressionistic reflections on sexuality, the body, and ever-lurking threats to his life. Matthews turns his fears and anxieties into moving poetry, accompanied by a gentle melody and heady atmosphere. The instrumental spans genres, backing his imagery with muted beats, languid guitars, and a magnetic vocal performance from Matthews. Meanwhile, the accompanying video brings these themes equally to the fore, soundtracking Matthews’ dreamlike lyricism with kaleidoscopic visuals and the weighted imagery of the South.

Matthews says of the song, “Lost in Orion feels confessional to me… the weight of feelings that through the summer of 2020 couldn’t escape me, personally and societally. So much of those fears and anxieties manifested themselves in introspection, mystical imagery, and poetry. It’s a sacrificial and ritualistic piece of art for me. A culmination of growth and shedding of every version of myself that’s been informed by love, societal pressures, and fear. This visual is a new beginning for me. The end of many other things but the start of something I’ve been on a journey to share for quite some time…” Check out the song and video below, out now on Fat Possum Records.

