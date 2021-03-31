 Elder Island Shares New Single “Sacred” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021  
Elder Island Shares New Single “Sacred”

Swimming Static Out May 28

Mar 31, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Nic Kane
Last week Bristol indie electronic trio Elder Island returned, sharing their newest song, “Sacred.” The new track is the final single from the band’s upcoming sophomore record Swimming Static, out May 28th. Along with the new release, the band have also shared a B-side “Endeavor.”

Bringing together the talents of Katy Sargent (vocals/cello), Luke Thornton (bass/beats), and David Havard (guitar/synths), the band fuses together a rich tapestry of sounds from indie, electronica, pop, and soul. The band weaves these disparate elements together with propulsive beats, lush instrumentals, and sharply honed melodies, all of which are on full display with both “Sacred” and “Endeavor.” With “Sacred” smooth waves of synths wash over introducing the track with an understated subdued element before exploding into motion with the danceable hooks of the chorus. Alternatively, “Endeavor” draws the dance beats back into a minimal pulse, accompanied by subtle synth tones and expansive vocal melodies from Sargent.

The band explain of the new track, “Exploring how our behaviour is led by chemical biology, “Sacred” is a dynamic, uplifting track. It is a celebration of life’s natural rhythms of highs and lows.” Check out “Sacred” and “Endeavor” below. Swimming Static is out May 28th.

Elder Island · Sacred


