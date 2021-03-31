News

Premiere: Ben Katzman’s DeGreaser Debuts New Single, “The Cancer Power Ballad” Astrology 101, Coming April 23rd Via Starburns Industries Press

Photography by Leeanne Drucker



Ben Katzman has had a hand in genre-blurring DIY indie for over a decade, whether through his time in Guerilla Toss and White Fang or through running BUFU Records, putting out records from Tall Juan, Free Pizza, and Japanther. Aside from his eclectic musical instincts, he’s also held a long-time interest in astrology. In fact, he says he was convinced to pursue music in the first place by his family Astrologer to overcome speech issues.

Katzman’s latest album from his solo project DeGreaser acts as an entry-level guide to Astrology, with each sign getting a dedicated song and genre, all coalescing into Astrology 101. Katzman has also recruited an all-star DIY lineup, bringing on Collen Green, members of Potty Mouth, and members of illuminati hotties to play on the record. Katzman has now returned with his latest single “The Cancer Power Ballad,” premiering with Under the Radar.

While “The Cancer Power Ballad” is relatively short, Katzman manages to make full use of the ‘80s power ballad playbook in less than two minutes. His opening emotive piano tones quickly lead into a stadium-ready rock track, complete with soaring falsetto vocals and a fiery guitar solo. Colleen Green also joins Katzman on lead guitar and backing vocals, accompanying him to the track’s ascendant climax. The resulting power ballad is thoroughly tongue-in-cheek yet equally anthemic, allowing Katzman to indulge in his over-the-top hair metal fever dream.

Katzman says of the track, “Cancer is known as the deep feeling psychic of the Zodiac. Their highly intuitive nature allows them to manifest the highs and shred through the lows. Cancer’s harvest their powers to nurture and spread love amongst their pack and what better way to articulate those vibes than with a true Hair Metal Power Ballad! From the soaring lows of a Piano Ballad to the fierce Falsetto’s and Screeching Lead’s of 80’s past, I give you ‘The Cancer Power Ballad’.” Check out the song and accompanying video, co-produced by Simon Ore, below. Pre-order Astrology 101 here, out April 23rd via Starburns Industries Press.

