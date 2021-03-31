News

Squirrel Flower Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Hurt a Fly” Planet (i) Due Out June 25 on Polyvinyl





Squirrel Flower (aka Ella O’Connor Williams) has announced that her new album, Planet (i), will be coming out on June 25 via Polyvinyl. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, titled “Hurt a Fly.” Check out the Ryan Schnackenberg-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Williams speaks about her new song in a press release, stating: “‘Hurt a Fly’ is me embodying a persona of gaslighting, narcissistic soft-boy type shit. The classic ‘sorry I acted violently, I’m not mad that you got upset at me, wanna hang out next week?’ I wanted to see what it was like to be a character trying to skirt around accountability. It’s an angry and unhinged song, and for the video I wanted to be inside a bubble writhing around and trying to get out. A stranger filmed me practicing choreography at a public park, submitted it to a meme page making fun of ‘influencers,’ and the video got 1,000,000 views, which in my mind is perfect thematically.”

Planet (i) features production by Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Perfume Genius). Williams adds, regarding their collaboration on the album: “We had this shared creative language, and the recording process was, like my demo process, very sculptural. Instead of recording live with a full band, we built this record layer by layer, experimenting, taking risks.” The album also features instrumentation by Bristol drummer Matt Brown and Portishead’s Adrian Utley.

Williams’ debut album as Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, came out last year on Polyvinyl.

Planet (i) Tracklist:

1. I’ll Go Running

2. Hurt A Fly

3. Deluge In the South

4. Big Beast

5. Roadkill

6. Iowa 146

7. Pass

8. Flames and Flat Tires

9. To Be Forgotten

10. Desert Wildflowers

11. Night

12. Starshine

