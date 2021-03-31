 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Mar 31, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

As one of the founding members of Pussy Riot, Nadya Tolokonnikova has used her art as activism over the course of the last decade. From bringing about prison reform in Russia to helping people escape the toxic dynamics of abusive relationships, Nadya is not shy about using her voice to address the problems she sees around her. Throughout her work, she embodies the ethos that collaboration is more powerful than individual creative genius and we are all the more grateful for her artistic passion.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Alice Bag, Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill, and Alison Mosshart, get clicking on our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Pussy Riot, swing by their Instagram and Twitter. You can also revisit their newest song “Toxic” featuring Dorian Electra.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent