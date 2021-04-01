



George Otsuka Quintet Loving You George: George Otsuka Quintet at Nemu Jazz Inn WeWantSounds

Web Exclusive

This new reissue of a well-regarded 1975 live LP captures an exceptionally strong set by this Japanese jazz quintet. Drummer George Otsuka’s band splits the difference between kinetic modal workouts and sinewy fusion, bringing strong American influences (three of four compositions are by Americans, preceded by Otsuka original “Little Island”) to bear without sacrificing their own energy and character. An extended take on Minnie Riperton’s “Loving You,” anchored by Mitsuaki Furuno’s languid bass playing, is the major selling point here, but their blistering take on Steve Kuhn’s “Something Everywhere,” with Fumio Karashima’s Fender Rhodes serving as focal point for much of the cut, is the high point to these ears. (www.wewantsounds.bandcamp.com/album/loving-you-george)

Author rating: 7/10