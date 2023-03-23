Blog

20% Off Subscriptions This Week as Under the Radar’s New Issue is Shipping Soon Be One of the First to Receive Our New Print Magazine

By Mark Redfern



Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 71) is shipping out soon and to encourage readers to subscribe or resubscribe before it’s sent out, we are offering 20% off subscriptions this week. It saves us money if issues are sent directly from the printer, rather after they’ve been sent to our headquarters, and so we are passing on those savings to you.

So if you’ve never subscribed before or your subscription has lapsed, then this is a good opportunity to get on board and also save some money. Click the links below and once there make sure to click the “Apply Promo Code” button to receive the discounts.

U.S. 4-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123

U.S. 8-issue subscription promo code: UTR71232

Canada 4-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123CAN

Canada 8-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123CAN2

International 4-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123INT

International 8-issue subscription promo code: UTR7123INT2

A 4-issue subscription to the U.S. or Canada is now $15.20 instead of the usual $18.99 and an 8-issue subscription to the U.S. or Canada is now $26.39 instead of the usual $32.99. For international subscribers, a 4-issue subscription is $34.99 instead of $43.99 and an 8-issue subscription is $68.79 instead of $85.99.

We can’t reveal yet who or what is in our next issue, nor which artists are on the two covers. All we can say is that it features interviews with 30 different musical artists, reviews of 20 new albums, and a free download sampler that includes 38 songs.

In recent years the following artists have appeared on our print covers: Sharon Van Etten, Mitski, Kamasi Washington, Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Angel Olsen, HAIM, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman, boygenius, Weyes Blood, CHVRCHES, Nilüfer Yanya, Bat For Lashes, Miki Berenyi, Julien Baker, and more.

In the last few years we’ve put out issues themed to favorite movies, favorite albums, the political/social causes important to musicians, and our 20th Anniversary. Subscribe now to be on board with what’s next for Under the Radar’s print magazine.

