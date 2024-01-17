Blog

I Watched 234 Films in 2023 Plus 76 TV Shows

By Mark Redfern



Anyone who knows me, knows I love film. I may not have ended up in the film industry, but I did graduate from film school (USC School of Cinematic Arts), was a script reader for a division of Miramax Films, and once interned for film director Kathryn Bigelow (Point Break, The Hurt Locker), before embracing my other passion, music, and starting Under the Radar. I’ve been a cinephile most of my life and had a pretty big VHS collection in high school (when I also reviewed films for the school paper).

In 2023 I set a goal of watching as many movies as possible, in particular a lot of classics I’d never seen before. While I fell far short of watching one film a day, I did manage to watch a total of 234 different films in 2023 (and a few I saw more than once). Partially inspired by British film director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver), I decided to log every film I watched. At the end of each year Wright posts to Instagram a list of all the films he watched in the previous 12 months. In fact, it’s an ongoing list that he updates a few times throughout the year. So herein is a list of all 234 films I watched in 2023, along with the 76 TV shows I watched at least one episode of (in many cases I watched full seasons).

I have indicated with an asterisk the films and TV shows I watched for the first time. I also noted the years and directors of each movie, as well as how I viewed them. Some were seen in the theater, others at home. In 2022 we installed a pull down screen and BenQ projector in our basement, and in early January 2023 our home theater was completed with the addition of 5.1 surround sound. Most of my home viewing was done via the projector, either on Blu-ray or DVD, or via a variety of streaming services. A handful of films were watched on our living room 4K TV or in our bedroom via VHS or laserdisc (my player from college still works).

I tried to watch a wide variety of movies, across different genres and from various decades. Some we showed to my now 11-year-old daughter Rose (she was 10 most of 2023). We also had a screening series, where we invited friends over on Friday or Saturday nights to watch something in our home theater.

The movie I saw the most times in 2023 was Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, which I saw five times in the movie theater and one time at home due to it now being Rose’s all-time favorite film (supplanting her previous all-time favorite, Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)—Rose saw it seven times in the theater and three more times at home. I would definitely say that Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse was one of the very best 2023 releases I saw. Other favorite new films released in 2023 include Oppenheimer, Godzilla Minus One, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Creator, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Blue Beetle, The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Asteroid City. But it should be said that I have yet to see many of 2023’s most acclaimed new films, the ones up for awards, because most don’t play in our town (we have a three-screen theater downtown and a drive-in on the outskirts of town, and both play mainstream Hollywood hits). We have to drive at least an hour away to see indie films and if they are R-rated (meaning we can’t take Rose) then that’s hard to pull off. A lot of the awards contenders I end up watching early the following year on Blu-ray or streaming. In fact, already this January I have watched Past Lives, The Holdovers, Saltburn, and Killers of the Flower Moon, all 2023 films destined for Oscar nominations. The first three of those I would add to my favorite films of 2023 list, but I was more mixed on Killer of the Flower Moon.

In 2023 I watched quite a few films by Brian De Palma and Alfred Hitchcock I’d never seen before, two masters of suspense. I also watched lots of Jackie Chan films, thanks to two box sets of his movies Shout! Factory sent us. We rewatched almost all the Mission: Impossible movies (except for the terrible John Woo-directed second one), showing them all to Rose for the first time in anticipation for taking her to see the latest film in the theater.

In 2023 I got the Britbox streaming service solely so that I could watch as many of the classic Doctor Who episodes I’d never seen from the 1960s to 1980s. It’s my favorite TV show and I’ve seen every modern episode (2005 onwards), but there were many older episodes I hadn’t watched (or perhaps watched as a child but didn’t remember). And with Rose I also rewatched a lot of the modern episodes (mainly the ones starring Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker).

You might ask how I have time to watch all these movies and TV shows. Well, I work from home mainly and am my own boss. I will often start a movie at lunch and then finish it while doing something mindless, such as checking my email. Sometimes while making dinner I’ll watch part of an old Doctor Who episode on my phone. Generally I don’t watch more than one movie a day, although on National Cinema Day (when tickets were only $4.00) Rose and I saw four movies in the theater. You may ask how I can afford to watch so many movies and shows. A lot of Blu-rays were sent to me for free for our Holiday Gift Guide. I have a complimentary press Hulu account. I was gifted annual subscriptions to Paramount+ (which includes Showtime) and Britbox last year. Ticket prices in our town aren’t too high ($9.00 for an evening show, $6.00 for matinees). You can often find DVDs and Blu-rays for only $1.00 or $2.00 at Goodwill and other charity shops, and at the monthly sale at our local public library they are also only $1.00 (and VHS tapes and CDs are only 10 cents!). And then we also subscribe to Max, Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, all of which feature a slew of new and classic movies. And since we cover film and TV, as well as music, at Under the Radar, it aids my work to be on top of new movies and TV shows. (And yes, I have a Letterboxd account, but I barely use it and find it easier to just log my films in a Word document.)

So far I’ve watched 11 films in 2024, although none in the theater yet. I’m watching a film right now as I type this, 1981’s Excalibur (directed by John Boorman and starring Helen Mirren, Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson, Gabriel Byrne, Ciarán Hinds, and many others). This past Christmas my wife gifted me 3D glasses for our projector and I’ve been on the look out for 3D Blu-rays (so far I have 18), so 3D will be a big part of 2024’s viewings. It’s January 16 as I write this and with 11 movies watched this year, I’m already five short of watching a movie a day in 2024, but we’ll see what the year brings.

My daughter Rose in her Spider-Gwen hoodie and mask at one of the many screenings of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” we went to in 2023, this one at our local drive-in.

Movies Watched in 2023:

* = Watched for the first time.

A Christmas Story (1983, dir. Bob Clark) (Max via projector)

Across 110th Street (1972, dir. Barry Shear) (Pluto TV via projector) *

After Hours (1985, dir. Martin Scorsese) (HBO Max via projector and a second time on Criterion Blu-ray) *

Age of Consent (1969, dir. Michael Powell) (DVD via projector) *

A Hard Day’s Night (1964, dir. Richard Lester) (DVD via projector) *

All the Right Moves (1983, dir. Michael Chapman) (DVD) *

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022, dir. Edward Berger) (Netflix via projector/screening series) *

A Matter of Life and Death (1946, dir. Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger) (DVD via projector) *

American Splendor (2003, dir. Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman) (DVD) *

Amsterdam (2022, dir. David O. Russell) (Icelandair Inflight Entertainment System) *

An Adventure in Space and Time (2013, TV movie, dir. Terry McDonough) (Blu-ray via projector)

Ant-Man (2015, dir. Peyton Reed) (Disney+ via projector/screening series)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, dir. Peyton Reed) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA) *

Apollo 13 (1995, dir. Ron Howard) (DVD via projector/screening series)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023, dir. James Wan) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA) *

Armour of God (1986, dir. Jackie Chan) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Armour of God II: Operation Condor (1991, dir. Jackie Chan) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Asteroid City (2023, dir. Wes Anderson) (In the theater, Visulite Cinemas in Staunton, VA) *

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022, dir. James Cameron) (3D Blu-ray via projector)

Back to the Future (1985, dir. Robert Zemeckis) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Back to the Future Part II (1989, dir. Robert Zemeckis) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Back to the Future Part III (1990, dir. Robert Zemeckis) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Bad Lieutenant (1992, dir. Abel Ferrara) (Amazon Freeview via projector) *

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022, dir. Martin McDonagh) (HBO Max via projector) *

Barbarella (1968, dir. Roger Vadim) (Blu-ray via projector)

Barbie (2023, dir. Greta Gerwig) (In the theater, Vue Shepherd’s Bush, in London, England) *

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (2023, dir. Christopher Berkeley and Sam Liu) (Max via projector) *

Battle Creek Brawl (aka The Big Brawl) (1980, dir. Robert Clouse) (Blu-ray via projector) *

The Bed Sitting Room (1969, dir. Richard Lester) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987, dir. Tony Scott) (Paramount+ via projector)

The Big Chill (1983, dir. Lawrence Kasdan) (HBO Max via projector) *

Blackmail (1929, dir. Alfred Hitchcock) (DVD via projector) *

Black Narcissus (1947, dir. Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger) (Max via projector) *

The Black Phone (2022, dir. Scott Derrickson) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Black Sunday (1977, dir. John Frankenheimer) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Blade Runner (The Final Cut) (1982, dir. Ridley Scott) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Blithe Spirit (1945, dir. David Lean) (HBO Max via projector) *

Blonde (2022, dir. Andrew Dominik) (Netflix, via projector) *

Blue Beetle (2023, dir. Ángel Manuel Soto) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA and a second time on National Cinema Day at the Regal in Harrisonburg, VA) *

Born on the Fourth of July (1989, dir. Oliver Stone) (Netflix via projector, watched on July 4th) *

Breathless (1983, dir. Jim McBride) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

The Brood (1979, dir. David Cronenberg) (HBO Max via projector) *

Brooklyn (2015, dir. John Crowley) (DVD via projector)

The Cabin in the Woods (2011, dir. Drew Goddard) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Candidate (1972, dir. Michael Ritchie) (DVD) *

Capricorn One (1977, dir. Peter Hyams) (Peacock via projector) *

Carlito’s Way (1993, dir. Brian De Palma) (4K Blu-ray via projector)

Carnival of Souls (1962, dir. Herk Harvey) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Causeway (2022, dir. Lila Neugebauer) (Apple TV+) *

City Hunter (1993, dir. Wong Jing) (Blu-ray via projector) *

City Slickers (1991, dir. Ron Underwood) (Blu-ray via projector)

The Conversation (1974, dir. Francis Ford Coppola) (Paramount+ via projector) *

The Creator (2023, dir. Gareth Edwards) (In the theater, Regal Valley View Grand in Roanoke, VA) *

Crime Story (1993, dir. Kirk Wong) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Cruising (1980, dir. William Friedkin) (HBO Max via projector) *

Cutter’s Way (1981, dir. Ivan Passer) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Dark Passage (1947, dir. Delmer Daves) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Day After Tomorrow (2004, dir. Roland Emmerich) (DVD via projector)

Dirty Harry (1971, dir. Don Siegel) (laserdisc)

Doctor Who: The Television Movie (1996, dir. Geoffrey Sax) (DVD via projector)

Dogfight (1991, dir. Nancy Savoca) (HBO Max via projector) *

Dragonslayer (1981, dir. Matthew Robbins) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Dual (2022, dir. Riley Stearns) (Hulu via projector) *

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023, dir. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA and a second time on Paramount+ via projector/screening series) *

Ed Wood (1994, dir. Tim Burton) (laserdisc)

The Electric Horseman (1979, dir. Sydney Pollack) (Netflix via projector) *

Elf (2003, dir. Jon Favreau) (Max via projector)

Emily the Criminal (2022, dir. John Patton Ford) (Netflix, via projector) *

Empire of Light (2022, dir. Sam Mendes) (Icelandair Inflight Entertainment System) *

Empire Records (1995, dir. Allan Moyle) (Hulu via projector) *

Enter the Dragon (1973, dir Robert Clouse) (HBO Max via projector) *

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020, dir. David Dobkin) (Netflix via projector)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022, dir. The Daniels) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Explorers (1985, dir. Joe Dante) (Showtime via projector) *

The Fabelmans (2022, dir. Steven Spielberg) (VOD/Amazon Prime via projector) *

The Faculty (1998, dir. Robert Rodriguez) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Fall (2022, dir. Scott Mann) (DVD via projector) *

Fist of Fury (1972, dir. Lo Wei) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Five Easy Pieces (1970, dir. Bob Rafelson) (HBO Max via projector) *

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023, dir. Emma Tammi) (Peacock) *

The Flash (2023, dir. Andrés Muschietti) (In the theater, Airbus IMAX Theater at the Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, VA and a second time in Screen X at the Regal Stonefield Theater in Charlottesville, VA) *

The Fog (1980, dir. John Carpenter) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Foreign Correspondent (1940, dir. Alfred Hitchcock) (HBO Max via projector) *

Freeway (1996, dir. Matthew Bright) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

The French Connection (1971, dir. William Friedkin) (VHS)

The French Dispatch (2021, dir. Wes Anderson) (Max via projector) *

The Fugitive (1993, dir. Andrew Davis) (DVD via projector and a second time on 4K Blu-ray via projector)

The Fury (1978, dir. Brian De Palma) (Max via projector) *

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021, dir. Jason Reitman) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Godzilla Minus One (2023, dir. Takashi Yamazaki) (In the theater, Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke, VA) *

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995, dir. Takao Okawara) (Hulu via projector) *

Greedy (1994, dir. Jonathan Lynn) (VHS)

The Green Knight (2021, dir. David Lowery) (DVD via projector/screening series) *

Gregory’s Girl (1980, dir. Bill Forsyth) (Amazon Freevee via projector) *

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023, dir. James Gunn) (In the theater in 3D, Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke, VA and a second time at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, VA) *

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001, dir. Chris Columbus) (HBO Max via projector)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002, dir. Chris Columbus) (HBO Max via projector)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004, dir. Alfonso Cuarón) (HBO Max via projector and a second time at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, VA)

Heartbreak Ridge (1986, dir. Clint Eastwood) (HBO Max via projector) *

Heat (1995, dir. Michael Mann) (Netflix via projector)

Highlander 2: Renegade Version (1991, dir. Russell Mulcahy) (DVD via projector) * (Note: I had seen the original cut of Highlander 2 in high school, but never this director’s cut. Neither version is that good.)

Home Alone (1990, dir. Chris Columbus) (Blu-ray via projector)

Hugo (2011, dir. Martin Scorsese) (HBO Max via projector)

The Hunger Games (2012, dir. Gary Ross) (DVD via projector)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023, dir. Francis Lawrence) (In the theater, Regal Stonefield Theater in Charlottesville, VA) *

I Love You, Man (2009, dir. John Hamburg) (Blu-ray)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008, dir. Steven Spielberg) (Disney+ via projector/screening series)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023, dir. James Mangold) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA) *

Invaders From Mars (1953, dir. William Cameron Menzies) (Tubi via projector) *

Jaws (1975, dir. Steven Spielberg) (Netflix via projector)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972, dir. Sydney Pollack) (Max via projector) *

Johnny Mnemonic (1995, dir. Robert Longo) (DVD via projector) *

John Wick Chapter 4 (2023, dir. Chad Stahelski) (In the theater, R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA) *

Jurassic Park (1993, dir. Steven Spielberg) (30th anniversary reissue in 3D in the theater on National Cinema Day at the Regal in Harrisonburg, VA)

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023, dir. Kerry Shawcross) (Max via projector) *

Keeper of the Flame (1942, dir. George Cukor) (HBO Max via projector) *

Kes (1969, dir. Ken Loach) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Kicking and Screaming (1995, dir. Noah Baumbach) (Netflix via projector) *

The Killer Meteors (1976, dir. Jimmy Wang Yu and Lo Wei) (Blu-ray via projector) *

The King of Comedy (1982, dir. Martin Scorsese) (Hulu via projector) *

King of New York (1990, dir. Abel Ferrara) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

The Lady Vanishes (1938, dir. Alfred Hitchcock) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Last Blockbuster (2020, dir. Taylor Morden) (Netflix via projector) *

Last Night in Soho (2021, dir. Edgar Wright) (HBO Max via projector/screening series) *

Legion of Super-Heroes (2023, dir. Jeff Wamester) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Lethal Weapon (1987, dir. Richard Donner) (VHS)

License to Kill (1989, dir. John Glen) (DVD via projector)

Life Itself (2014, dir. Steve James) (DVD) *

The Limey (1999, dir. Steven Soderbergh) (DVD via projector)

Little Big Man (1970, dir. Arthur Penn) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Living (2022, dir. Oliver Hermanus) (In the theater, Regal Cinemas in Harrisonburg, VA) *

The Lonely Guy (1984, dir. Arthur Hiller) (VHS) *

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Special Extended Edition) (2003, dir. Peter Jackson) (DVD via projector)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934, dir. Alfred Hitchcock) (Criterion Blu-ray via projector) *

The Man Who Would Be King (1975, dir. John Huston) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Marvels (2023, dir. Nia DaCosta) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA) *

Meantime (1983, dir. Mike Leigh) (Criterion Blu-ray) *

Men in Black (1997, dir. Barry Sonnenfeld) (DVD via projector/screening series)

The Menu (2022, dir. Mark Mylod) (HBO Max) *

Merry Little Batman (2023, dir. Mike Roth) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Miami Blues (1990, dir. George Armitage) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Mikey and Nicky (1976, dir. Elaine May) (HBO Max via projector) *

Mission: Impossible (1996, dir. Brian De Palma) (Paramount+ via projector)

Mission: Impossible III (2006, dir. J.J. Abrams) (Blu-ray via projector)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011, dir. Brad Bird) (Paramount+ via projector/screening series)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015, dir. Christopher McQuarrie) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018, dir. Christopher McQuarrie) (Blu-ray via projector)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023, dir. Christopher McQuarrie) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA and a second time on National Cinema Day at the Regal in Harrisonburg, VA) *

The Money Pit (1986, dir. Richard Benjamin) (Netflix via projector)

The Monster Squad (1987, dir. Fred Dekker) (Paramount+/Showtime via projector) *

Navalny (2023) (HBO Max via projector) *

Never Say Never Again (1983, dir. Irvin Kershner) (Paramount+ via projector)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, dir. Henry Selick) (Disney+ via projector)

9/11 (2002, dir. Jules Naudet, Gédéon Naudet, and James Hanlon) (Max/CNN via projector, watched on September 11.)

Norma Rae (1979, dir. Martin Ritt) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Northman (2022, dir. Robert Eggers) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975, dir. Miloš Forman) (HBO Max via projector) *

101 Reykjavik (2000, dir. Baltasar Kormákur) (Icelandair Inflight Entertainment System) *

Oppenheimer (2023, dir. Christopher Nolan) (In the theater in 70mm, Picture House Central, in London, England) *

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976, dir. Clint Eastwood) (HBO Max via projector) *

Pale Rider (1985, dir. Clint Eastwood) (HBO Max via projector) *

Paper Moon (1973, dir. Peter Bogdanovich) (Max via projector) *

Paths of Glory (1957, dir. Stanley Kubrick) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Party Girl (1995, dir. Daisy von Scherler Maye) (Amazon Freeview via projector) *

Point Break (1991, dir. Kathryn Bigelow) (DVD and a second time on Blu-ray via projector)

Predestination (2014, dir. Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig) (Hulu via projector) *

Primary (1960, dir. Robert Drew) (Max via projector) *

The Protector (1985, dir. James Glickenhaus) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Quick Change (1990, dir. Bill Murray and Howard Franklin) (VHS)

Ready Player One (2018, dir. Steven Spielberg) (DVD via projector)

The Red Shoes (1948, dir. Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell) (HBO Max via projector) *

Renfield (2023, dir. Chris McKay) (In the theater, R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA) *

The Right Stuff (1983, dir. Philip Kaufman) (HBO Max via projector) *

Ronin (1998, dir. John Frankenheimer) (DVD via projector)

The Running Man (1987, dir. Paul Michael Glaser) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Sabotage (1936, dir. Alfred Hitchcock) (HBO Max via projector) *

San Andreas (2015, dir. Brad Peyton) (Max via projector)

Say Anything (1989, dir. Cameron Crowe) (Showtime via projector)

Scrooged (1988, dir. Richard Donner) (Blu-ray via projector)

Secret Headquarters (2022, dir. Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Serpico (1973, dir. Sidney Lument) (Blu-ray via projector)

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989, dir. Steven Soderbergh) (DVD via projector) *

Shaolin Wooden Men (1976, dir. Chen Chi-Hwa) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, dir. David F. Sanberg) (In the theater, Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, VA and a second time at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, VA) *

She Said (2022, dir. Maria Schrader) (Peacock) *

The Shooting (1969, dir. Monte Hellman) (Max via projector) *

Silent Running (1972, dir. Douglas Trumbull) (4K Blu-ray via projector) *

Sisters (1972, dir. Brian De Palma) (Max via projector) *

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (2018, dir. Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman) (Blu-ray and a second time in the theater with a live band accompanying at the Altria Theater in Richmond, VA)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023, dir. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson) (In the theater, Regal Stonefield IMAX in Charlottesville, VA; a second time at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, VA; a third time at R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA; a fourth time at R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA; a fifth time on National Cinema Day at the Regal in Harrisonburg, VA; and a sixth time on Netflix via projector) *

Spider-Man: The Dragon’s Challenge (1981, dir. Don McDougall) (YouTube via projector)

Split (2016, dir. M. Night Shyamalan) (DVD via projector) *

Starship Troopers (1997, dir. Paul Verhoeven) (DVD via projector)

Star Trek (2009, dir. J.J. Abrams) (Blu-ray via projector/screening series)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986, dir. Leonard Nimoy) (Blu-ray via projector)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991, dir. Nicholas Meyer) (HBO Max via projector)

State of Grace (1990, dir. Phil Joanou) (DVD) *

The Stunt Man (1980, dir. Richard Rush) (Britbox via projector) *

Street Smart (1987, dir. Jerry Schatzberg) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

The Sugarland Express (1974, dir. Steven Spielberg) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Super Mario Bros. (1993, dir. Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton) (DVD via projector)

The Super Mario Movie (2023, dir. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic) (In the theater, Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, VA) *

Swamp Thing (1982, dir. Wes Craven) (Tubi via projector) *

The Swimmer (1968, dir. Frank Perry) (Tubi via projector) *

Tár (2022, dir. Todd Field) (Peacock via projector/screening series) *

Targets (1968, dir. Peter Bogdanovich) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023, dir. Jeff Rowe) (In the theater, R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA) *

The Thing Called Love (1993, dir. Peter Bogdanovich) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974, dir. Michael Cimino) (Blu-ray via projector)

To Leslie (2022, dir. Michael Morris) (VOD/Amazon Prime via projector) *

Tomorrowland (2015, dir. Brad Bird) (DVD via projector)

Tootsie (1982, dir. Sydney Pollack) (VHS)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023, dir. Steven Caple Jr.) (In the theater, R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA) *

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948, dir. John Huston) (HBO Max via projector) *

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983, dir. John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante, and George Miller) (HBO Max via projector)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, dir. Stanley Kubrick) (Max via projector)

2012 (2009, dir. Roland Emmerich) (DVD via projector)

Turning Red (2022, dir. Domee Shi) (Disney+ via projector) *

United 93 (2006, dir. Paul Greengrass) (DVD via projector, watched on September 11.) *

Unstoppable (2010, dir. Tony Scott) (DVD via projector)

Vampire’s Kiss (1988, dir. Robert Bierman) (DVD) *

The Verdict (1982, dir. Sidney Lumet) (HBO Max via projector) *

Walking and Talking (1996, dir. Nicole Holofcener) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022, dir. Eric Appel) (Icelandair Inflight Entertainment System) *

Westworld (1973, dir. Michael Crichton) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Whale (2022, dir. Darren Aronofsky) (VOD/Amazon Prime via projector) *

Wheels on Meals (1980, dir. Sammo Hung) (Blu-ray via projector) *

Where Eagles Dare (1968, dir. Brian G. Hutton) (HBO Max via projector) *

The Whistleblower (1986, dir. Simon Langton) (DVD via projector) *

Wish (2023, dir. Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn) (In the theater, R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA) *

Wish You Were Here (1987, dir. David Leland) (Peacock via projector) *

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020, dir. Patty Jenkins) (Blu-ray via projector)

Wonka (2023, dir. Paul King) (In the theater, R/C State Cinema 3 in Lexington, VA) *

Year of the Dragon (1985, dir. Michael Cimino) (Max via projector) *

TV Shows Watched in 2023:

* = Watched for the first time.

95th Academy Awards (ABC via projector) *

The Adventures of Batman (Season 1) (Blu-ray via projector) *

The Avengers (Season 4: “Too Many Christmas Trees”) (Amazon Prime, via projector) *

The Bear (Seasons 1 and 2) (Hulu via projector) *

Beef (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) (Netflix via projector) *

Bergerac (Season 1, Episode 1) (Britbox) *

Black Mirror (Season 6) (Netflix via projector) *

76th British Academy Film Awards (aka BAFTA Awards) (Britbox via projector) *

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) (Netflix via projector) *

The Book of Boba Fett (Season 1) (Disney+ via projector) *

Cunk on Earth (Season 1, Episode 1) (Netflix) *

The Curse (Season 1, Episode 1) (Showtime/Paramount+ via projector) *

Dad’s Army (Season 1, Episode 1) (Britbox) *

The Diplomat (Season 1) (Netflix via projector) *

Doctor Who (classic) (Various old seasons/episodes from the 1960s to 1980s I’ve never seen) (Brtibox via projector and iPhone) *

Doctor Who (modern) (Seasons 10, 11, and 12) (HBO Max via projector)

Doctor Who (60th Anniversary Specials + Christmas Special) (Disney+ via projector) *

Doom Patrol (Season 4) (HBO Max) *

Entrapped (Season 1) (Netflix) *

The Flash (1990-1991 version) (Season 1, select episodes) (DVD)

The Flash (modern version) (Season 1 – rewatched select episodes, watched Season 9 for the first time) (CW via projector) *

Frasier (1993-2004 version) (Season 1, Episode 1) (Paramount+ via projector)

Frasier (2023 version) (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Friends (Season 1, Episodes 1-4 in honor of Matthew Perry) (Max via projector)

Gen V (Season 1) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Good Omens (Season 2) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Gotham Knights (Season 1, Episode 1) (CW via projector) *

80th Golden Globe Awards (NBC) *

66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS via projector) *

His Dark Materials (Season 1, Episode 1) (HBO Max)

I’m a Virgo (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Invincible (Season 2, Episodes 1-4) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Jack Ryan (Season 3, Episodes 1-4) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Jury Duty (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) (Amazon Freevee via projector) *

Justified: City Primeval (Season 1) (FX/Hulu via projector) *

The Last of Us (Season 1) (HBO Max via projector) *

LEGO Masters (Seasons 3 and 4) (FOX and Hulu) *

Loki (Season 2, Episodes 1-2) (Disney+ via projector) *

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 1, Episode 1) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Mrs. Davis (Season 1, Episode 1) (Peacock via projector) *

My Adventures with Superman (Season 1) (Adult Swim/Max via projector) *

Obi Wan (Season 1) (Disney+ via projector) *

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3) (Hulu via projector) *

The Orville (Season 3) (Hulu via projector) *

The Pee-wee Herman Show (1981 HBO special) (Max) *

Poker Face (Season 1) (Peacock via projector) *

Rain Dogs (Season 1, Episode 1) (HBO Max via projector) *

Remington Steele (Season 1, Episode 1) (Amazon via projector) *

Sarah Jane Adventures (Season 1) (HBO Max via projector) *

Scavengers Reign (Season 1, Episode 1) (Max via projector) *

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) (Netflix via projector) *

Secret Invasion (Season 1) (Disney+ via projector) *

Sex Education (Season 3, Episodes 1-4) (Netflix via projector) *

Shrinking (Season 1, Episode 1) (Apple TV+) *

Somebody Somewhere (Season 2) (HBO Max via projector) *

Starstruck (Seasons 1-3) (BBC/Max via projector) *

Stargirl (Season 3) (CW/HBO Max via projector) *

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 2) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Star Trek: Picard (Seasons 2 and 3) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1, Episode 1) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1, Episode 1) (Paramount+ via projector) *

Star Trek: The Animated Series (Season 1) (Paramount+ via projector) *

State of the Union Address 2023 (CNN, via projector) *

Superman & Lois (Season 3) (CW via projector) *

Ted Lasso (Season 3) (Apple TV+) *

Teen Titans Go! (Season 8) (Cartoon Network partially via projector) *

Telemarketers (Season 1) (HBO Max via projector) *

This Is Going to Hurt (Season 1, Episode 1) (AMC) *

Timeless (Season 1, Episode 1) (Hulu)

Titans (Season 4) (HBO Max via projector) *

Ultimate Spider-Man (Season 1) (Disney+) *

Webster (Season 1, Episode 1) (Amazon Prime via projector)

Willow (Season 1) (Disney+ via projector) *

The Witcher (Season 3, Episodes 1-2) (Netflix via projector) *

Wonder Woman (Season 3) (HBO Max via projector) *

The X-Files (Season 1, Episode 1) (Hulu via projector)

Movies Watched in 2024 (So Far):

* = Watched for the first time.

Clue (1985, dir. Jonathan Lynn) (Showtime via projector)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979, dir. Don Siegel) (Max via projector) *

Excalibur (1981, dir. John Boorman) (DVD via projector) *

The Holdovers (2023, dir. Alexander Payne) (Peacock via projector/screening series) *

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023, dir. Martin Scorsese) (Apple TV+ via projector/screening series) *

Past Lives (2023, dir. Celine Song) (DVD via projector) *

Point Break (1991, dir. Kathryn Bigelow) (Blu-ray via projector)

River’s Edge (1987, dir. Tim Hunter) (MGM+ via projector) *

Saltburn (2023, dir. Emerald Fennell) (Amazon Prime via projector) *

Thief (1981, dir. Michael Mann) (DVD via projector) *

When World’s Collide (1951, dir. Rudolph Maté) (MGM+ via projector) *

TV Shows Watched in 2024 (So Far):

* = Watched for the first time.

Criminal Record (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) (Apple TV+ via projector) *

Doctor Who (classic) (Various old seasons/episodes from the 1960s to 1980s I’ve never seen) (Brtibox via projector and iPhone) *

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 1) (Apple TV+ via projector) *

81st Golden Globes Awards (CBS) *

Jury Duty (Season 1, Episodes 3-8) (Amazon Freevee via projector) *

75th Primetime Emmy Awards (FOX) *

What If? (Season 2, Episodes 1-3) (Disney+ via projector) *

