Blog

All



Clockwise From Top Left: Cherry Glazerr, The Kills, Nation of Language, Slowdive Clockwise From Top Left: Cherry Glazerr, The Kills, Nation of Language, Slowdive

Our Music Critic Matt the Raven Picks His Favorite Albums and Songs of 2023 Listen to His Playlist of 69 Songs

By Matt the Raven



This Spotify playlist contains the best 69 songs of 2023, IMHO, listed in order of greatness. It’s somewhat of a diversion from what you might expect given Under the Radar’s consensus Top 100 Albums of 2023. The playlist is mostly made up of my favorite songs from my favorite albums of 2023 (see list below) with a few surprises mixed in. You can’t go wrong with any songs on this list so crank it up and give ‘em a whirl!

Top 25 Albums of 2023:

1. Cherry Glazerr: I Don’t Want You Anymore (Secretly Canadian)

2. The Kills: God Games (Domino)

3. Slowdive: everything is alive (Dead Oceans)

4. Nation of Language: Strange Disciple ([PIAS])

5. bdrmm: I Don’t Know (Rock Action)

6. Grian Chatten: Chaos for the Fly (Partisan)

7. Death and Vanilla: Flicker (Fire)

8. Miss Grit: Follow the Cyborg (Mute)

9. The WAEVE: The WAEVE (Transgressive)

10. Glasser: crux (One Little Independent)

11. Blonde Redhead: Sit Down for Dinner (section1)

12. Fever Ray: Radical Romantics (Mute)

13. Peter Gabriel: i/o (Real World)

14. Be Your Own Pet: Mommy (Third Man)

15. Coach Party: KILLJOY (Chess Club Records)

16. K.Flay: MONO (Giant Music)

17. Bully: Lucky for You (Sub Pop)

18. The Album Leaf: Future Falling (Nettwerk)

19. Beach House: Become (EP) (Sub Pop)

20. Poppy Jean Crawford: The Takeover (EP) (Anniversary Group)

21. Blur: The Ballad of Darren (Parlophone Records)

22. Indigo De Souza: All of This Will End (Saddle Creek)

23. Black Belt Eagle Scout: The Land, The Water, The Sky (Saddle Creek)

24. Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee: Los Angeles (Play It Again Sam)

25. Ratboys: The Window (Top Shelf)

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.