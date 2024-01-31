Blog

Our Music Critic and Pleased to Meet You UK Editor Andy Von Pip on His Favorite Songs of 2023 Listen to His Playlist of 30 Songs

By Andy Von Pip



So, this is my personal list of the Top 30 songs of 2023 based on Under the Radar’s Songs of the Week. Strangely, my overall favorite song, “Achtung” by Modern Woman, is a song I haven’t actually written about anywhere, but I love it. It’s mesmerizing, unhinged, and propulsive. Elsewhere, The Last Dinner Party feature highly, and it’s been great to see them grow as a band. They were a pleasure to interview for Under the Radar.

My favorite album came from Blondshell, whom I also interviewed for Under the Radar. As for TV, it was a toss-up between The Last of Us and Succession—one about people foaming at the mouth and attempting to kill each other in a brutal tale of survival, and the other about zombies.

Frasier returned, and sadly, it was a rather woeful affair with a script completely lacking in rapier like wit and panache of the original series. I certainly didn’t watch as many movies as our illustrious Senior Editor Mark Redfern did last year. In fact, I planned to watch Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, and Saltburn but didn’t get around to it. I did catch Killers of the Flower Moon, which was great, yet I felt it could have been told in half the time. But who am I to doubt the cinematic vision of the great Scorsese!

