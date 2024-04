Subscribe to the Last Great Indie Rock Print Magazine Left with 10% Off

Blog

By Mark Redfern



Print isn’t dead, but it is on life support. Help support Under the Radar, the last great American indie rock print magazine still standing, and also save 10% off subscriptions.

Under the Radar has been independently owned and printed by Mark and Wendy Redfern since our first issue in 2001. We’ve never bowed to corporate interests and have always simply written about the music we’re passionate about, regardless of trends. We put our life and soul into every issue, to make it the best that it can be, and have a loyal readership who eagerly anticipate each issue.

By subscribing to Under the Radar, you’ll not only connect with the music you love but also discover the joy of holding a beautifully crafted print magazine in your hands. As one of the few remaining print publications dedicated to indie rock music, we’re committed to providing you with a tactile and immersive reading experience that digital platforms simply cannot replicate.

Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing our readers some of the most compelling content. From being the last magazine to interview the incomparable Elliott Smith before his tragic passing to introducing you to then rising talents like Vampire Weekend, Fleet Foxes, The Last Dinner Party, and Wet Leg, we’ve remained at the forefront of discovering and showcasing exceptional artists.

In the last few years we’ve put out issues themed to favorite movies, favorite albums, the political/social causes important to musicians, and our 20th Anniversary. Subscribe now to be on board with what’s next for Under the Radar’s print magazine.

If you’ve never subscribed before or your subscription has lapsed, then this is a good opportunity to get on board and also save some money. Click the links below and once there make sure to click the “Apply Promo Code” button to receive the discounts.

U.S. 4-issue subscription promo code: SPRING2024104

U.S. 8-issue subscription promo code: SPRING2024108

Canada 4-issue subscription promo code: SPRING2024104CAN

Canada 8-issue subscription promo code: SPRING2024108CAN

International 4-issue subscription promo code: SPRING2024104INT

International 8-issue subscription promo code: SPRING2024108INT

Each issue usually features interviews with 20 to 30 different musical artists, reviews of 20 to 40 new albums, and a free MP3 download sampler that includes up to 39 songs.

In recent years the following artists have appeared on our print covers: Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman, boygenius, CHVRCHES, Nilüfer Yanya, Bat For Lashes, Miki Berenyi, Julien Baker, and more.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer and become a part of the Under the Radar family, simply visit www.simplecirc.com/subscribe/under-the-radar.

At Under the Radar, we’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to celebrating the vibrant and ever-evolving indie rock music scene. With our print magazine and website, we continue to provide in-depth coverage, exclusive interviews, and insightful features that delve into the fascinating world of independent music.

Join us in celebrating the vibrant world of indie rock and stay ahead of the curve with Under the Radar as your trusted guide.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.