A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Elvis in the Army” Several Songs About Fire Due Out October 6 via Rough Trade

A. Savage (aka Andrew Savage of Parquet Courts) has announced a new album, Several Songs About Fire, and shared a new song from it, “Elvis in the Army,” via a music video. Several Songs About Fire is due out October 6 via Rough Trade. He’s also announced some new tour dates. Emile Moutaud directed the “Elvis in the Army” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as all of Savage’s upcoming tour dates.

Savage had this to say about “Elvis in the Army” in a press release: “We often describe ourselves in geographic terms. American, New Yorker—two terms that I’ve used to identify myself that have to do with being from or of a certain place. So ‘Elvis in the Army’ is a bit of an inventory of those labels. They have less to do with geography than we realize. Really we’re just talking about ourselves, then framing certain characteristics geographically. No matter where I live I’ll have an American psyche until the day I die, for better or for worse. I’ll always be of America. And I can’t imagine a time where New York doesn’t feel like home. But despite that, I’d rather not be associated with a place, at least for now.”

The album includes “Thanksgiving Prayer,” a new song Savage shared in July via a music video. “Thanksgiving Prayer” was one of our Songs of the Week. The album features Jack Cooper (Modern Nature, Ultimate Painting), Cate Le Bon, saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood (Cate Le Bon’s band), drummer Dylan Hadley (Kamikaze Palm Tree, White Fence), and violinist Magdalena McLean (caroline).

Savage had this to say about the new album: “I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning…. Fire is something you have to escape from, and in a way this album is about escaping from something. This album is a burning building, and these songs are things I’d leave behind to save myself.”

A Savage’s last solo album was 2017’s Thawing Dawn.

Several Songs About Fire Tracklist:

1. Hurtin’ or Healed

2. Elvis in the Army

3. Le Grande Balloon

4. My my, My Dear

5. Riding Cobbles

6. Mountain Time

7. David’s Dead

8. Thanksgiving Prayer

9. My New Green Coat

10. Out of Focus

A. Savage Tour Dates:



Sat. Sep. 30 - Newport, Essex, UK @ Murmuration Festival

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, ME @ SPACE ^

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room ^

Tue. Oct. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Eccentric Cafe ^

Fri. Oct. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^

Sat. Oct. 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

Sun. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway %

Wed. Nov. 1 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

Thu. Nov. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger %

Fri. Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man %

Sat. Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %

Sun. Nov. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Tue. Nov. 7 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Fri. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian %

Sat. Nov. 11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %

Thu. Feb 08, 2024 - Manchester, UK @ Pink Room

Fri. Feb 09, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Club

Sun. Feb 11, 2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Mon. Feb 12, 2024 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Feb 14, 2024 - London, UK @ The Garage

Thu. Feb 15, 2024 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Fri. Feb 16, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

Sun. Feb 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs

Mon. Feb 19, 2024 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club

Wed. Feb 21, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar - Vega

Thu. Feb 22, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club

Fri. Apr 05, 2024 - Austin, TX @ The Far Out

Sun. Apr 07, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue. Apr 09, 2024 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Wed. Apr 10, 2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Apr 11, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Fri. Apr 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Apr 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Apr 15, 2024 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Apr 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

^ w/ Annie Hart

* w/ Cha Cha

# w/ Diet Lite

% w/ Sluice

