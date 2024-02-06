News

All





A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) Shares New Song “Black Holes, The Stars and You” Several Songs About Fire Out Now via Rough Trade

Photography by Vince McCelland



A. Savage (aka Andrew Savage of Parquet Courts) released a new album, Several Songs About Fire, last October via Rough Trade. Now he has a brand new song, “Black Holes, The Stars and You,” not found on that album. John Parish produced the song. Listen below, followed by Savage’s upcoming tour dates.

Savage had this to say about the song in a press release: “I love the groove that John Parish and Dylan Hadley lay down here, using various Latin percussion instruments. It’s a song that I’d been working on for a few years, that had way too many parts and lyrics, which John really helped me sculpt down into what it is now, bless him. The song is about the different ways people see each other, and how the smaller we feel the bigger others seem. Sometimes you find yourself orbiting someone who has no idea of their own magnitude. Sometimes you feel like they are examining you in a Petri dish, their gaze a magnified eye in the sky.”

Several Songs About Fire includes “Thanksgiving Prayer,” a new song Savage shared in July via a music video. “Thanksgiving Prayer” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, Savage shared its second single, “Elvis in the Army,” via a music video. “Elvis in the Army” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s third single, “David’s Dead,” in which he reminisces about an earlier time and his old neighborhood (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The album features Jack Cooper (Modern Nature, Ultimate Painting), Cate Le Bon, saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood (Cate Le Bon’s band), drummer Dylan Hadley (Kamikaze Palm Tree, White Fence), and violinist Magdalena McLean (caroline).

Savage had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning…. Fire is something you have to escape from, and in a way this album is about escaping from something. This album is a burning building, and these songs are things I’d leave behind to save myself.”

A Savage’s previous solo album was 2017’s Thawing Dawn.

Check out our review of Thawing Dawn.

A. Savage Tour Dates:

Tues. Feb 06, 2024 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Antigel Fest

Thu. Feb 08, 2024 - Manchester, UK @ Pink Room

Fri. Feb 09, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Club

Sun. Feb 11, 2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Mon. Feb 12, 2024 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Feb 14, 2024 - London, UK @ The Garage

Thu. Feb 15, 2024 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Fri. Feb 16, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

Sun. Feb 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs

Mon. Feb 19, 2024 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club

Wed. Feb 21, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar - Vega

Thu. Feb 22, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club

Thu. Apr. 04, 2024 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

Fri. Apr 05, 2024 - Austin, TX @ The Far Out

Sun. Apr 07, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue. Apr 09, 2024 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Wed. Apr 10, 2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Apr 11, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Fri. Apr 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Apr 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Apr 15, 2024 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Apr 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Wed. April 17, 2024 - Vancouver, CAN @ Rickshaw Theatre

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.