A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) Shares New Song “David’s Dead”
Several Songs About Fire Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade
Oct 02, 2023
Photography by Vince McCelland
A. Savage (aka Andrew Savage of Parquet Courts) is releasing a new album, Several Songs About Fire, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “David’s Dead,” in which he reminisces about an earlier time and his old neighborhood. Listen below, followed by Savage’s upcoming tour dates.
Savage had this to say about “David’s Dead” in a press release: “What can I say about the song ‘David’s Dead?’ Well I can tell you that it’s a portrait of the block in New York City that I called home for over a decade, each line sort of a tally of things that had changed in that time. I can tell you that David’s passing made some of those changes much more evident than they were before. I can tell you that the last time I saw David I bought him both a black coffee and a can of Crazy Stallion, and that we drank a coffee together on my stoop, but I said ‘see ya later’ when he cracked open the tallboy.”
The album includes “Thanksgiving Prayer,” a new song Savage shared in July via a music video. “Thanksgiving Prayer” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, Savage shared its second single, “Elvis in the Army,” via a music video. “Elvis in the Army” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
The album features Jack Cooper (Modern Nature, Ultimate Painting), Cate Le Bon, saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood (Cate Le Bon’s band), drummer Dylan Hadley (Kamikaze Palm Tree, White Fence), and violinist Magdalena McLean (caroline).
Savage had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning…. Fire is something you have to escape from, and in a way this album is about escaping from something. This album is a burning building, and these songs are things I’d leave behind to save myself.”
A Savage’s last solo album was 2017’s Thawing Dawn.
Check out our review of Thawing Dawn.
A. Savage Tour Dates:
Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, ME @ SPACE ^
Sat. Oct. 21 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^
Sun. Oct. 22 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room ^
Mon. Oct. 23 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^
Tue. Oct. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^
Wed. Oct. 25 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Eccentric Cafe ^
Fri. Oct. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^
Sat. Oct. 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *
Sun. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #
Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway %
Wed. Nov. 1 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %
Thu. Nov. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger %
Fri. Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man %
Sat. Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %
Sun. Nov. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
Tue. Nov. 7 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %
Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %
Fri. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian %
Sat. Nov. 11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %
Thu. Feb 08, 2024 - Manchester, UK @ Pink Room
Fri. Feb 09, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Club
Sun. Feb 11, 2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
Mon. Feb 12, 2024 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. Feb 14, 2024 - London, UK @ The Garage
Thu. Feb 15, 2024 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
Fri. Feb 16, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
Sun. Feb 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs
Mon. Feb 19, 2024 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club
Wed. Feb 21, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar - Vega
Thu. Feb 22, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club
Thu. Apr. 04, 2024 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
Fri. Apr 05, 2024 - Austin, TX @ The Far Out
Sun. Apr 07, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Tue. Apr 09, 2024 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Wed. Apr 10, 2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Thu. Apr 11, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Fri. Apr 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom
Sat. Apr 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Mon. Apr 15, 2024 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Tue. Apr 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
^ w/ Annie Hart
* w/ Cha Cha 9
# w/ Diet Lite
% w/ Sluice
