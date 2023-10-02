News

A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) Shares New Song “David’s Dead” Several Songs About Fire Due Out This Friday via Rough Trade

Photography by Vince McCelland



A. Savage (aka Andrew Savage of Parquet Courts) is releasing a new album, Several Songs About Fire, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “David’s Dead,” in which he reminisces about an earlier time and his old neighborhood. Listen below, followed by Savage’s upcoming tour dates.

Savage had this to say about “David’s Dead” in a press release: “What can I say about the song ‘David’s Dead?’ Well I can tell you that it’s a portrait of the block in New York City that I called home for over a decade, each line sort of a tally of things that had changed in that time. I can tell you that David’s passing made some of those changes much more evident than they were before. I can tell you that the last time I saw David I bought him both a black coffee and a can of Crazy Stallion, and that we drank a coffee together on my stoop, but I said ‘see ya later’ when he cracked open the tallboy.”

The album includes “Thanksgiving Prayer,” a new song Savage shared in July via a music video. “Thanksgiving Prayer” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, Savage shared its second single, “Elvis in the Army,” via a music video. “Elvis in the Army” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features Jack Cooper (Modern Nature, Ultimate Painting), Cate Le Bon, saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood (Cate Le Bon’s band), drummer Dylan Hadley (Kamikaze Palm Tree, White Fence), and violinist Magdalena McLean (caroline).

Savage had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning…. Fire is something you have to escape from, and in a way this album is about escaping from something. This album is a burning building, and these songs are things I’d leave behind to save myself.”

A Savage’s last solo album was 2017’s Thawing Dawn.

Check out our review of Thawing Dawn.

A. Savage Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, ME @ SPACE ^

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Sun. Oct. 22 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room ^

Mon. Oct. 23 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^

Tue. Oct. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Eccentric Cafe ^

Fri. Oct. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^

Sat. Oct. 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

Sun. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway %

Wed. Nov. 1 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

Thu. Nov. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger %

Fri. Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man %

Sat. Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %

Sun. Nov. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Tue. Nov. 7 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Fri. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian %

Sat. Nov. 11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %

Thu. Feb 08, 2024 - Manchester, UK @ Pink Room

Fri. Feb 09, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Club

Sun. Feb 11, 2024 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Mon. Feb 12, 2024 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Feb 14, 2024 - London, UK @ The Garage

Thu. Feb 15, 2024 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Fri. Feb 16, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

Sun. Feb 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs

Mon. Feb 19, 2024 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC Club

Wed. Feb 21, 2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar - Vega

Thu. Feb 22, 2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Privat Club

Thu. Apr. 04, 2024 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

Fri. Apr 05, 2024 - Austin, TX @ The Far Out

Sun. Apr 07, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Tue. Apr 09, 2024 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Wed. Apr 10, 2024 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Apr 11, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Fri. Apr 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Apr 13, 2024 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Mon. Apr 15, 2024 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Apr 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern



^ w/ Annie Hart

* w/ Cha Cha 9

# w/ Diet Lite

% w/ Sluice

