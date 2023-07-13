News

A. Savage (of Parquet Courts) Signs to Rough Trade, Shares Video For New Song “Thanksgiving Prayer” Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Photography by Vince McCelland



Parquet Courts frontman, A. Savage, has signed to Rough Trade and has shared a Tiff Pritchett-directed black & white video for his new song, “Thanksgiving Prayer.” He has also announced a fall North American tour. Check out the video below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.



“Thanksgiving Prayer” is Savage’s first new solo music since 2017’s Thawing Dawn. This single, based on Savage’s poetic musings, is accentuated by saxophone flourishes from Euan Hinshelwood, violin from Magdalena McLean, guitar from Jack Cooper, and percussion from Dylan Hadley.



Of the song, Savage says in a press release: “Well, Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and every year on that day I write down some words having to do with gratitude. Some years are better than others, but the last one I celebrated these words just sort of came out of me. It was a pretty special holiday actually, because in fact we were recording this song, but I made everybody take a day off. [Producer] John Parish and his wife Michelle were kind enough to allow me to take over their kitchen to cook the meal for everyone. Dylan and I were the only Americans, so there was a bit of explaining to do. So it was the band, the studio staff and the Parish family, and it was an absolutely lovely day. I was in awe of the kindness and mercy, and that’s what the song is about; being in awe of humans. When I got back to my room I was on such a high so I started writing and this song is what was on the page the next morning, when we recorded it.”



Of the music video, Savage says: “The video is directed by a brilliant young director Tiff Pritchett, and she had this idea to sort of do a silent film tribute. The scene from Renoir’s film Rules of the Game where Danse Macabre is played was referenced, as was Klaus Nomi.”



Check out our review of Thawing Dawn.

A. Savage Tour Dates:

Sat. Sep. 30 - Newport, Essex, UK @ Murmuration Festival

Fri. Oct. 20 - Portland, ME @ SPACE

Sat. Oct. 21 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Sun. Oct. 22 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

Tue. Oct. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Wed. Oct. 25 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Eccentric Cafe

Fri. Oct. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sat. Oct. 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sun. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

Mon. Oct. 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Wed. Nov. 1 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Thu. Nov. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

Fri. Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man

Sat. Nov. 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sun. Nov. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Tue. Nov. 7 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. Nov. 9 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Fri. Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian

Sat. Nov. 11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

