A Giant Dog Share New Song “I Believe” and Announce New Fall Tour Dates
Concept Album Bite Due Out August 25 via Merge
Jul 11, 2023
Photography by Dave Creaney
Austin punk band A Giant Dog have just shared a new song “I Believe,” which is the latest release from their upcoming concept album, Bite. This LP is due out August 25 via Merge. The band have also announced a run of global tour dates. Listen to “I Believe” below, followed by the upcoming performances.
“I Believe” crescendos from an ominous drone into a more upbeat chorus which reinforces the album’s narrative through-line. Bite follows fictional characters who find themselves moving in and out of a virtual reality called Avalonia. Faced immediately with robotic voices and crushing synths, the narrative follows these characters who face impossible odds and a certain doom, a future that’s reflected in real life.
The band previously shared Bite’s first single, “Different Than.”
A Giant Dog Tour Dates:
August
18 - Parish (Album Release Show)- Austin, TX
24 - Woodstockeboda - Alvesta, SE
25 - Get Lost Fest - Hamburg, DE
26 - Gutter City Fest - Copenhagen, DK
29 - Siate Reis Pub - Halden, NO
30 - Kafe Hærverk - Oslo, NO
31 - Hus 7 - Stockholm, SE
September
1 - Hush Hush Club - Jonkoping, SE
2 - NGBG Fest - Malmö, SE
3 - An der Autobahn - Berlin, DE
5 - Reifenlager West - Essen, DE
6 - Merlevn - Nijmegen, NL
7 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL
8 - Mysty Fields - Asten-Heusden, NL
9 - Rock in the Barn - Vexin-sur-Epte, FR
10 - Frisson Acidulé - Vitry-sur-Sein, FR
13 - Le Trokson - Lyon, FR
14 - Secret Place - Montpellier, FR
15 - Gambeat Festival - Barcelona, ES
16 - El Diablo en el Esablo - Alcalà de Henares, ES
16 - Wurlitzer Ballroom - Madrid, ES
17 - Mojo Club - Tarragona, ES
19 - Il Fantasma dei Briganti - Cuneo, IT
20 - Blah Blah - Turin, IT
22 - Covo Club - Bologna, IT
24 - ISC Club - Bern, CH
25 - Horst - Kreuzlingen, CH
26 - Schokofabrik - Bayreuth, DE
27 - Immerhin - Würzburg, DE
28 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, DE
29 - Villa Nachttanz - Heidelberg, DE
30 - Spitalkirsche - Pfarrkirchen, DE
October
10 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA
11 - The EARL - Atlanta, GA
12 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC
13 - Get Tight Lounge - Richmond, VA
14 - Metro - Baltimore, MD
15 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA
17 - The Middle East - Boston, MA
19 - The Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY
22 - Spirit - Pittsburgh, PA
23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
24 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL
25 - Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN
26 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO
27 - Smoke and Barrel - Fayetteville, AR
28 - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK
29 - Three Links Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
November
6 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
7 - HQ - Denver, CO
8 - Beehive - Salt Lake City, UT
9 - The Olympic - Boise, ID
10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
11 - Dante’s Hifi - Portland, OR
13 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA
14 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA
15 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA
16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ
