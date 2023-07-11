 A Giant Dog Share New Song “I Believe” and Announce New Fall Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 11th, 2023  
Subscribe

A Giant Dog Share New Song “I Believe” and Announce New Fall Tour Dates

Concept Album Bite Due Out August 25 via Merge

Jul 11, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Dave Creaney
Bookmark and Share


Austin punk band A Giant Dog have just shared a new song “I Believe,” which is the latest release from their upcoming concept album, Bite. This LP is due out August 25 via Merge. The band have also announced a run of global tour dates. Listen to “I Believe” below, followed by the upcoming performances.

“I Believe” crescendos from an ominous drone into a more upbeat chorus which reinforces the album’s narrative through-line. Bite follows fictional characters who find themselves moving in and out of a virtual reality called Avalonia. Faced immediately with robotic voices and crushing synths, the narrative follows these characters who face impossible odds and a certain doom, a future that’s reflected in real life.

The band previously shared Bite’s first single, “Different Than.”

A Giant Dog Tour Dates:

August

18 - Parish (Album Release Show)- Austin, TX
24 - Woodstockeboda - Alvesta, SE
25 - Get Lost Fest - Hamburg, DE
26 - Gutter City Fest - Copenhagen, DK
29 - Siate Reis Pub - Halden, NO
30 - Kafe Hærverk - Oslo, NO
31 - Hus 7 - Stockholm, SE

September

1 - Hush Hush Club - Jonkoping, SE
2 - NGBG Fest - Malmö, SE
3 - An der Autobahn - Berlin, DE
5 - Reifenlager West - Essen, DE
6 - Merlevn - Nijmegen, NL
7 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL
8 - Mysty Fields - Asten-Heusden, NL
9 - Rock in the Barn - Vexin-sur-Epte, FR
10 - Frisson Acidulé - Vitry-sur-Sein, FR
13 - Le Trokson - Lyon, FR
14 - Secret Place - Montpellier, FR
15 - Gambeat Festival - Barcelona, ES
16 - El Diablo en el Esablo - Alcalà de Henares, ES
16 - Wurlitzer Ballroom - Madrid, ES
17 - Mojo Club - Tarragona, ES
19 - Il Fantasma dei Briganti - Cuneo, IT
20 - Blah Blah - Turin, IT
22 - Covo Club - Bologna, IT
24 - ISC Club - Bern, CH
25 - Horst - Kreuzlingen, CH
26 - Schokofabrik - Bayreuth, DE
27 - Immerhin - Würzburg, DE
28 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, DE
29 - Villa Nachttanz - Heidelberg, DE
30 - Spitalkirsche - Pfarrkirchen, DE

October

10 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA
11 - The EARL - Atlanta, GA
12 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC
13 - Get Tight Lounge - Richmond, VA
14 - Metro - Baltimore, MD
15 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA
17 - The Middle East - Boston, MA
19 - The Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY
22 - Spirit - Pittsburgh, PA
23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
24 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL
25 - Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN
26 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO
27 - Smoke and Barrel - Fayetteville, AR
28 - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK
29 - Three Links Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

November

6 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
7 - HQ - Denver, CO
8 - Beehive - Salt Lake City, UT
9 - The Olympic - Boise, ID
10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
11 - Dante’s Hifi - Portland, OR
13 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA
14 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA
15 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA
16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent