A Giant Dog Share New Song “I Believe” and Announce New Fall Tour Dates Concept Album Bite Due Out August 25 via Merge

Photography by Dave Creaney



Austin punk band A Giant Dog have just shared a new song “I Believe,” which is the latest release from their upcoming concept album, Bite. This LP is due out August 25 via Merge. The band have also announced a run of global tour dates. Listen to “I Believe” below, followed by the upcoming performances.



“I Believe” crescendos from an ominous drone into a more upbeat chorus which reinforces the album’s narrative through-line. Bite follows fictional characters who find themselves moving in and out of a virtual reality called Avalonia. Faced immediately with robotic voices and crushing synths, the narrative follows these characters who face impossible odds and a certain doom, a future that’s reflected in real life.



The band previously shared Bite’s first single, “Different Than.”

A Giant Dog Tour Dates:

August

18 - Parish (Album Release Show)- Austin, TX

24 - Woodstockeboda - Alvesta, SE

25 - Get Lost Fest - Hamburg, DE

26 - Gutter City Fest - Copenhagen, DK

29 - Siate Reis Pub - Halden, NO

30 - Kafe Hærverk - Oslo, NO

31 - Hus 7 - Stockholm, SE



September



1 - Hush Hush Club - Jonkoping, SE

2 - NGBG Fest - Malmö, SE

3 - An der Autobahn - Berlin, DE

5 - Reifenlager West - Essen, DE

6 - Merlevn - Nijmegen, NL

7 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

8 - Mysty Fields - Asten-Heusden, NL

9 - Rock in the Barn - Vexin-sur-Epte, FR

10 - Frisson Acidulé - Vitry-sur-Sein, FR

13 - Le Trokson - Lyon, FR

14 - Secret Place - Montpellier, FR

15 - Gambeat Festival - Barcelona, ES

16 - El Diablo en el Esablo - Alcalà de Henares, ES

16 - Wurlitzer Ballroom - Madrid, ES

17 - Mojo Club - Tarragona, ES

19 - Il Fantasma dei Briganti - Cuneo, IT

20 - Blah Blah - Turin, IT

22 - Covo Club - Bologna, IT

24 - ISC Club - Bern, CH

25 - Horst - Kreuzlingen, CH

26 - Schokofabrik - Bayreuth, DE

27 - Immerhin - Würzburg, DE

28 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, DE

29 - Villa Nachttanz - Heidelberg, DE

30 - Spitalkirsche - Pfarrkirchen, DE



October



10 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

11 - The EARL - Atlanta, GA

12 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

13 - Get Tight Lounge - Richmond, VA

14 - Metro - Baltimore, MD

15 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA

17 - The Middle East - Boston, MA

19 - The Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY

22 - Spirit - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

24 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

25 - Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

27 - Smoke and Barrel - Fayetteville, AR

28 - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK

29 - Three Links Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX



November



6 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

7 - HQ - Denver, CO

8 - Beehive - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - The Olympic - Boise, ID

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Dante’s Hifi - Portland, OR

13 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

14 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

15 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ



