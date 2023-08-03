News

A Giant Dog Share New Track “A Daydream” Concept Album Bite due August 25, 2023 via Merge Records.

Photography by Dave Creaney

Austin punks A Giant Dog, have unleashed their latest single, “A Daydream,” ahead of the release of their sixth studio album Bite (August 25, 2023, Merge Records), which is arguably their most ambitious to date.

“A Daydream,” begins with orchestral strings before a propulsive punk rush takes over, drawing the listener into the band’s conceptual world of Avalonia. Bite is an intricately constructed concept album, a dense tale about its protagonist’s ultimately tragic days in a “virtual utopia” called Avalonia. The band have embraced new sounds and textures including, sumptuous string arrangements.

The narrative and its many themes – among them gender dysphoria and the inherent dangers of virtual reality – are explained and explored in detail as the band has completed a full-fledged screenplay to support the album.. A Giant Dog comprising Sabrina Ellis, Andrew Cashen, Danny Blanchard, Graham Low, and Andy Bauer, recorded this concept album in rural France. On walks from Angers to La Cuve, Ellis says that they “would see many things, and also nothing at all. Swans on the river. Romani people living in little trailers, with a side hut built for their dog. A juggler on a unicycle—not messing with you.” “We thought we wouldn’t be allowed back in France after this trip, to be honest,” they continued. “Five loud, stomping,clapping, rowdy Americans who ran through the streets of Angers for three weeks in November 2022, asking the wrong questions and looking for trouble.

Release date: August 25, 2023

TRACKLIST

Welcome to Avalonia

Happiness Awaits Inside

I Believe

In Destiny

Different Than

A Daydream

Watch Me Sleeping

Watch It Burn

In Rainbows

