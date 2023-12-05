News

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief Shares Video for New Song “Ruined” and Announces Tour Dates The First Taste of Her Upcoming Album on 4AD

Photography by Germaine Dunes



Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief has shared a new solo song, “Ruined,” via a music video. She has also announced some new 2024 tour dates. “Ruined” is said to be the first single from a forthcoming new solo album on 4AD (details are still forthcoming). Lenker’s brother, Noah Lenker, directed the “Ruined” video. Watch it below, followed by Lenker’s upcoming tour dates.

Lenker had this to say about “Ruined” in a press release: “This song has been a quiet beacon for me. It may contain the essence of the gift of romantic love but it’s mostly about something much bigger.”

Lenker will be teaching an online songwriting Zoom workshop in January via School of Song over four consecutive Sundays––January 7th, January 14th, January 21st, and January 28. It costs $160 and you have to sign up by Saturday, January 6 at 11:59 PM PT.

In 2020, Lenker released two solo albums, one simply titled songs and another simply titled instrumentals, via 4AD.

In September, Big Thief shared a new song, “Born For Loving You.” It followed “Vampire Empire,” a new song the band shared in July.

Adrianne Lenker Tour Dates:

Thu. Mar. 21 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

Fri. April 19 - Galway, IE @ The Black Box *

Sat. April 20 - Kilkenny, IE @ St. Canice’s Cathedral *

Sun. April 21 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

Wed. April 24 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket +

Thu. April 25 - Manchester, UK @ The Hall at Aviva Studios +

Sat. April 27 - London, UK @ Barbican Centre =

Mon. April 29 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon +

Thu. May 2 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +

Fri. May 3 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale +

Sun. May 5 - Amsterdam, NL @ The Concertgebouw =

Mon. May 6 - Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast =

Tue. May 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel =

Fri. May 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Academy of Music =

Sat. May 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns =

Sun. May 12 - Oslo, NO @ Chateau Neuf =



* w/ Ellie O’Neill

+ w/ Nick Hakim

= w/ Twain

