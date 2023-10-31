News

Adwaith Return with New Single “Addo” feat. James Dean Bradfield released 3rd November via Libertino

Photography by Aled Llywelyn



Award-winning Welsh band Adwaith return with a new single “Addo” which also features none other than Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield on guitar.

And when it came to making “Addo”, Adwaith returned to their formative musical influences such as Juliana Hatfield and Hole, and sketching out the outlines of the song live as the band’s Hollie Singer and Gwenllian Anthony jammed together in the latter’s bedroom. Later, they finished the track – the first glimpse of their third album, which is out next year – at Black Bay Studios in the Outer Hebrides.

Though “Addo” – Welsh for Promise – takes influence from the bright, melodic grunge of the Breeders and Liz Phair, it’s lyrically one of the trio’s darkest songs to date. “Addo is about relationships in life that drain you,” the band explains, of “Addo’s” message. “It’s about caring deeply for someone self-destructive who doesn’t care about themselves, and how when you’re involved in these relationships, it distorts your view of the world and the people around you.”

