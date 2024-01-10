News

Agent blå Returns with New Single “Discount New album STAB! arrives April 12th

Photography by Press Shot



Swedish indie band Agent blå (pronounced agent blue) returns with a stunning new single, “Discount.” They have also announced a new album, STAB!, which is set for release on April 12, 2024, on Kanine (USA) & Vårø (Sweden). It promises to embrace a wide musical array of styles and influences, including krautrock, instrumental, and psychedelic music, while still staying true to their post-punk heritage and shoegaze-inflected soundscapes.



The album was recorded in Studio Bella Figura, Gothenburg, under what has been described as “extremely spartan conditions,” which all helped define the sound of the album.

In the press materials, “Discount” is described as being “about finding familiarity in having something haunting you. Befriending the void as a necessity.”





