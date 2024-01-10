 Agent blå Returns with New Single "Discount | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 10th, 2024  
Subscribe

Agent blå Returns with New Single “Discount

New album STAB! arrives April 12th

Jan 10, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
Bookmark and Share


Swedish indie band Agent blå (pronounced agent blue) returns with a stunning new single, “Discount.” They have also announced a new album, STAB!, which is set for release on April 12, 2024, on Kanine (USA) & Vårø (Sweden). It promises to embrace a wide musical array of styles and influences, including krautrock, instrumental, and psychedelic music, while still staying true to their post-punk heritage and shoegaze-inflected soundscapes.

The album was recorded in Studio Bella Figura, Gothenburg, under what has been described as “extremely spartan conditions,” which all helped define the sound of the album.

In the press materials, “Discount” is described as being “about finding familiarity in having something haunting you. Befriending the void as a necessity.”


Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent