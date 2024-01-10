Agent blå Returns with New Single “Discount
New album STAB! arrives April 12th
Jan 10, 2024
Photography by Press Shot
Swedish indie band Agent blå (pronounced agent blue) returns with a stunning new single, “Discount.” They have also announced a new album, STAB!, which is set for release on April 12, 2024, on Kanine (USA) & Vårø (Sweden). It promises to embrace a wide musical array of styles and influences, including krautrock, instrumental, and psychedelic music, while still staying true to their post-punk heritage and shoegaze-inflected soundscapes.
The album was recorded in Studio Bella Figura, Gothenburg, under what has been described as “extremely spartan conditions,” which all helped define the sound of the album.
In the press materials, “Discount” is described as being “about finding familiarity in having something haunting you. Befriending the void as a necessity.”
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Swimming Bell Shares New Single “For Al and Lee” (News) — Swimming Bell
- Close Talker Shares New Single “From Light to Darkness” (News) — Close Talker
- Premiere: Shaina Hayes Shares New Single “Sun and Time” (News) — Shaina Hayes
- Agent blå Returns with New Single “Discount (News) — Agent Blå
- Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Shares Video for New Song “Panser L’inacceptable” (News) — Laetitia Sadier, Lætitia Sadier, Stereolab
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.