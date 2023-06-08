News

Air Miami Announce “Me. Me. Me.” Reissue Featuring Three Unreleased Tracks, Share Lyric Video Me. Me. Me. (Deluxe Edition) Due Out July 28 via 4AD

Photography by Pat Graham



1990s underground indie rock icons Air Miami have announced a reissue of their first and only studio album, 1995’s Me. Me. Me., which is due out July 28 via 4AD. It features three previously unreleased tracks: “Warm Miami May,” “Pucker,” and the full version of “See-Through Plastic.” The band have also shared a lyric video for the album’s “I Hare Milk.” The record also features the singles “World Cup Fever” and “Seabird.” Watch the lyric video below followed by the album’s expanded tracklist and cover artwork.

Air Miami was formed with Unrest’s Mark Robinson and Bridget Cross along with drummer Gaberiel Stout and producer Guy Fixsen (The Breeders, My Bloody Valentine, Stereolab). Me. Me. Me. was recorded in Miami, the band’s namesake. Remastered from the original analogue tapes by Pete Weiss, the album will also be available on vinyl, spread over two LPs and pressed on an aqua and orange disc. The band broke up in 1996.

Me. Me. Me. Tracklist:

A1. I Hate Milk

A2. World Cup Fever

A3. Seabird

A4. Warm Miami May (not on original LP)



B1. Special Angel

B2. Afternoon Train

B3. Dolphin Expressway

C1. Sweet As A Candy Bar

C2. Pucker (previously unreleased)

C3. You Sweet Little Heartbreaker

C4. Neely

C5. Bubble Shield



D1. See-Through Plastic (full version)

D2. The Event Horizon

D3. Definitely Beachy

D4. Reprise

