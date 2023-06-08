 Air Miami Announce “Me. Me. Me.” Reissue Featuring Three Unreleased Tracks, Share Lyric Video | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 8th, 2023  
Air Miami Announce “Me. Me. Me.” Reissue Featuring Three Unreleased Tracks, Share Lyric Video

Me. Me. Me. (Deluxe Edition) Due Out July 28 via 4AD

Jun 07, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Pat Graham
1990s underground indie rock icons Air Miami have announced a reissue of their first and only studio album, 1995’s Me. Me. Me., which is due out July 28 via 4AD. It features three previously unreleased tracks: “Warm Miami May,” “Pucker,” and the full version of “See-Through Plastic.” The band have also shared a lyric video for the album’s “I Hare Milk.” The record also features the singles “World Cup Fever” and “Seabird.” Watch the lyric video below followed by the album’s expanded tracklist and cover artwork.

Air Miami was formed with Unrest’s Mark Robinson and Bridget Cross along with drummer Gaberiel Stout and producer Guy Fixsen (The Breeders, My Bloody Valentine, Stereolab). Me. Me. Me. was recorded in Miami, the band’s namesake. Remastered from the original analogue tapes by Pete Weiss, the album will also be available on vinyl, spread over two LPs and pressed on an aqua and orange disc. The band broke up in 1996.

Me. Me. Me. Tracklist:

A1. I Hate Milk
A2. World Cup Fever
A3. Seabird
A4. Warm Miami May (not on original LP)

B1. Special Angel
B2. Afternoon Train
B3. Dolphin Expressway

C1. Sweet As A Candy Bar
C2. Pucker (previously unreleased)
C3. You Sweet Little Heartbreaker
C4. Neely
C5. Bubble Shield

D1. See-Through Plastic (full version)
D2. The Event Horizon
D3. Definitely Beachy
D4. Reprise

There are no comments for this entry yet.

