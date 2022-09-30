Alex G Performs “Miracles” on “Stephen Colbert”
God Save the Animals Out Now via Domino
Sep 30, 2022
Photography by Scott Kowalchyk
Last night, Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he performed “Miracles” from his newly-released album God Save the Animals. View below.
God Save the Animals was released last Friday via Domino. In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Cross the Sea.” His previous album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.
