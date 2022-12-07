News

All





Alex G Performs Tiny Desk Concert For NPR God Save the Animals Out Now via Domino





Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. The set included performances of “Runner” and “Miracles” from his recently released album God Save the Animals in addition to 2019’s “Gretel” and 2015’s “Snot.” View below.

God Save the Animals was released earlier this year via Domino. In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Cross the Sea.” His previous album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.