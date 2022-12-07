 Alex G Performs Tiny Desk Concert For NPR | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 7th, 2022  
Alex G Performs Tiny Desk Concert For NPR

God Save the Animals Out Now via Domino

Dec 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. The set included performances of “Runner” and “Miracles” from his recently released album God Save the Animals in addition to 2019’s “Gretel” and 2015’s “Snot.” View below.

God Save the Animals was released earlier this year via Domino. In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Cross the Sea.” His previous album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

