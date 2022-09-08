News

All





Alex G Shares New Single “Miracles” God Save the Animals Due Out September 23 via Domino

Photography by Chris Maggio



Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) has shared a new single, “Miracles.” It is the latest single to be released from his upcoming album, God Save the Animals, which will be out on September 23 via Domino. Listen below.

In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Cross the Sea.” His most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.