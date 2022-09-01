News

Alex Lahey Marries Herself in the Amusing Video for New Song “Congratulations” Out Now via Liberation; On Tour This Fall





Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has shared a new song, “Congratulations,” via a video for the single in which she marries herself. It’s a song about the complicated emotions than ensue when an ex-lover moves on and settles down with someone else. The single is out now via Liberation. Listen below, followed by Lahey’s upcoming tour dates of Europe and Australia.

“Two of my exes got engaged within an improbably short space of time of one another. What are the odds? I couldn’t not write a song inspired by it,” says Lahey in a press release.

The video for “Congratulations,” which Lahey describes as “deeply unhinged,” was written by Lahey and co-directed by Jon Danovic. “It felt like the perfect time to execute a long standing concept I had of making out with myself on camera,” says Lahey. “Now both the song and the video feel like a message about choosing yourself over anyone else.”

Last year, Lahey shared the song “On My Way” from the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and it nabbed a spot on our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by another new song, “Spike the Punch,” shared in October and also one of our Songs of the Week. Lahey was also one of the artists on our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album, where she covered St. Vincent’s “New York.”

Alex Lahey Tour Dates:

Thu. Sep. 15 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT *

Fri. Sep. 16 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town - SOLD OUT *

Sun. Sep. 18 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

Mon. Sep. 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Tue. Sep. 20 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Sep. 21 - London, UK @ Omeara

Fri. Sep. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival 2022

Wed. Oct. 26 - Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

Thu. Oct. 27 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Fri. Oct. 28 - Ballarat, AU @ Volta

Sun. Oct. 30 - Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s

Tue. Nov. 1 - Newstead, AU @ The Triffid

Thu. Nov 3 - Adelaide, AU @ Fat Controller

Fri. Nov. 4 - Canberra, AU @ ANU Kambri



* = opening for Manchester Orchestra

