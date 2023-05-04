News

Alex Lahey Shares Lyric Video for New Song “The Sky Is Melting” The Answer Is Always Yes Due Out May 19 via Liberation

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey is releasing a new album, The Answer Is Always Yes, on May 19 via Liberation. Now she has shared another song from it, “The Sky Is Melting,” via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by Lahey’s upcoming tour dates.

“I went to the desert and did a bunch of edibles and wrote a song about it,” Lahey says of the song in a press release. “Definitely not the first person in the world to do it. But maybe it’s the first song to reference both Michael Bolton and an unnamed verified AirBnB host in the same verse.”

When The Answer Is Always Yes was announced, Lahey shared its lead single, “Good Time,” via a music video. “Good Time” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “They Wouldn’t Let Me In,” via an amusing music video featuring Lahey working in a furniture store. “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” was #1 on Songs of the Week list.

The album also includes two 2022 singles. In August 2022 Lahey shared the new song, “Congratulations,” via a video where she married herself. “Congratulations” was one of our Songs of the Week. In November 2022 she shared “Shit Talkin’,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Lahey had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Living in a world that wasn’t made for you makes you pretty strong and adaptive, and you find the fun in it. It also makes you realize how absurd everything is. With this record, I wanted to get weird because the world is weird, and it’s even weirder when you realize you don’t fit into it all the time.”

The Answer Is Always Yes is the first time Lahey has worked with outside producers and songwriters. Jacknife Lee (U2, Taylor Swift) co-wrote and co-produced “Good Time,” for example.

“I’ve made two records doing it all by myself and now I’ve proved to myself that I can do it,” Lahey said. “But it was also at a point where I was like, ‘If I do that again, I kind of know what it’s gonna sound like’ and I don’t think I’m interested in that right now.”

Of the album’s title, Lahey added: “I feel like if you’re saying yes and you’re exploring, you’re always moving. That’s the part of life that I’m in right now. I just don’t wanna stop.”

The Answer Is Always Yes is Lahey’s third album and the follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club.

In 2021, Lahey shared the song “On My Way” from the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and it nabbed a spot on our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by another new song, “Spike the Punch,” shared in October 2021 and also one of our Songs of the Week. Neither song is on The Answer Is Always Yes.

Lahey was also one of the artists on our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album, where she covered St. Vincent’s “New York.”

Read our 2017 interview with Alex Lahey.

Alex Lahey Tour Dates:

Thu. May 4 - London, UK @ Slaughtered Lamb [SOLD OUT]

Fri. May 5 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mon May 8 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Fri. May 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Sun. May 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Tue. May 23 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Wed. May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

Fri. May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. May 27 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Tue. May 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry

Wed. May 31 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Fri. June 2 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sat. June 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

Sun. June 4 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Tue. June 6 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. June 7 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. June 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Sun. June 11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Mon. June 12 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. June 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

Thu. June 15 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

Fri. June 16 - Austin, TX @ Parish

Sat. June 17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Tue. June 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. June 21 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

