Alex Lahey Shares New Song “Shit Talkin’” Out Now via Liberation

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has shared a new song, “Shit Talkin’,” via a lyric video. “Maybe they’re just racking up/All the ways that I fucked up,” Lahey sings. “I bet you when they’re on their own/They’re shit talkin’ all the way home.” The single is out now via Liberation. Listen below.

Back in August Lahey shared the new song, “Congratulations,” via a video where she married herself. “Congratulations” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last year, Lahey shared the song “On My Way” from the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and it nabbed a spot on our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by another new song, “Spike the Punch,” shared in October and also one of our Songs of the Week. Lahey was also one of the artists on our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album, where she covered St. Vincent’s “New York.”

