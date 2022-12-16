Algiers Announce 2023 North American Tour
SHOOK Due Out February 24, 2023 via Matador
Dec 16, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Algiers have announced a North American tour for 2023 in support of their forthcoming album, SHOOK, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Matador. View a full list of their upcoming tour dates below.
In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album, they shared the song “Irreversible Damage” featuring Zack de la Rocha, also one of our Songs of the Week.
Algiers’ most recent album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.
Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.
Algiers 2022/2023 Tour Dates:
Dec 15 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
Jan 26 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco
Feb 9 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s
Feb 10-12 The Hague, NL @ Grauzone Festival
Feb 15 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
Feb 16 Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
Feb 17 Ravenna, IT @ Bronson
Feb 18 Pordenone, IT @ Capitol
Feb 20 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Šiška
Feb 21 Vienna, AT @ Flex
Feb 22 Linz, AT @ Posthof
Feb 24 Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 25 Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
Mar 1 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Mar 2 Berlin, DE @ Hole44
Mar 3 Bielefeld, DE @ Forum
Mar 4 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Mar 5 Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
Mar 7 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
Mar 8 London, UK @ The Dome
Mar 13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
Mar 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Mar 20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Mar 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NOHO
Mar 23 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Mar 25 Portland, OR @ Show Bar at Revolution Hall
Mar 26 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Mar 29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mar 30 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Mar 31 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
Apr 2 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
Apr 3 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Apr 4 Washington, DC @ DC9
Apr 5 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Apr 6 New York, NY @ Racket
Apr 7 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo
Apr 8 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
