News

All





Algiers Announce 2023 North American Tour SHOOK Due Out February 24, 2023 via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Algiers have announced a North American tour for 2023 in support of their forthcoming album, SHOOK, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Matador. View a full list of their upcoming tour dates below.

In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album, they shared the song “Irreversible Damage” featuring Zack de la Rocha, also one of our Songs of the Week.

Algiers’ most recent album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.

Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.

Algiers 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Dec 15 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Jan 26 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco

Feb 9 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s

Feb 10-12 The Hague, NL @ Grauzone Festival

Feb 15 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

Feb 16 Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

Feb 17 Ravenna, IT @ Bronson

Feb 18 Pordenone, IT @ Capitol

Feb 20 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Šiška

Feb 21 Vienna, AT @ Flex

Feb 22 Linz, AT @ Posthof

Feb 24 Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 25 Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

Mar 1 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Mar 2 Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Mar 3 Bielefeld, DE @ Forum

Mar 4 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Mar 5 Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Mar 7 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

Mar 8 London, UK @ The Dome

Mar 13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mar 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Mar 20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Mar 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NOHO

Mar 23 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Mar 25 Portland, OR @ Show Bar at Revolution Hall

Mar 26 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Mar 29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mar 30 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Mar 31 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

Apr 2 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Apr 3 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Apr 4 Washington, DC @ DC9

Apr 5 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Apr 6 New York, NY @ Racket

Apr 7 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

Apr 8 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.