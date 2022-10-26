Algiers Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Single “Irreversible Damage” with Zack de la Rocha
SHOOK Due Out February 24, 2023 via Matador
Oct 26, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Algiers have announced the release of a new album, SHOOK, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Matador. They have also announced a 2023 U.K/E.U. tour in support of the album in addition to sharing a new single from the album, “Irreversible Damage,” a collaboration with Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine. Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below, in addition to the tour dates.
SHOOK was recorded in Atlanta and features musical contributions from Mark Cisneros of Hammered Hulls, Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands, Jae Matthews of Boy Harsher, and a plethora of other artists.
In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week.
Algiers’ most recent album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.
Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.
SHOOK Tracklist:
1. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)
2. Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)
3. 73%
4. Cleanse Your Guilt Here
5. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)
6. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)
7. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)
8. Comment #2
9. A Good Man
10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
11. All You See Is
12. Green Iris
13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)
14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)
15. Something Wrong
16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)
17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)
Algiers Tour Dates:
Dec 15 2022 Brooklyn, NY, National Sawdust
Feb 9 2023 Ireland, Dublin, Workman’s
Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival
Feb 15 2023 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde
Feb 16 2023 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus
Feb 17 2023 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson
Feb 18 2023 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol
Feb 20 2023 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška
Feb 21 2023 Austria, Vienna, Flex
Feb 22 2023 Austria, Linz, Posthof
Feb 24 2023 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 25 2023 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo
Mar 1 2023 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol
Mar 2 2023 Germany, Berlin, Hole44
Mar 3 2023 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum
Mar 4 2023 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur
Mar 5 2023 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta
Mar 7 2023 France, Paris, Petit Bain
Mar 8 2023, UK London, The Dome
Mar 13-18 2023, USA Texas, Austin – SXSW
