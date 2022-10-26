News

Algiers Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Single “Irreversible Damage” with Zack de la Rocha SHOOK Due Out February 24, 2023 via Matador

Algiers have announced the release of a new album, SHOOK, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Matador. They have also announced a 2023 U.K/E.U. tour in support of the album in addition to sharing a new single from the album, “Irreversible Damage,” a collaboration with Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine. Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below, in addition to the tour dates.

SHOOK was recorded in Atlanta and features musical contributions from Mark Cisneros of Hammered Hulls, Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands, Jae Matthews of Boy Harsher, and a plethora of other artists.

In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Algiers’ most recent album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.

Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.

SHOOK Tracklist:

1. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)

2. Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)

3. 73%

4. Cleanse Your Guilt Here

5. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)

6. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)

7. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)

8. Comment #2

9. A Good Man

10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11. All You See Is

12. Green Iris

13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)

14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)

15. Something Wrong

16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)

17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)

Algiers Tour Dates:

Dec 15 2022 Brooklyn, NY, National Sawdust

Feb 9 2023 Ireland, Dublin, Workman’s

Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival

Feb 15 2023 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde

Feb 16 2023 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus

Feb 17 2023 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson

Feb 18 2023 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol

Feb 20 2023 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška

Feb 21 2023 Austria, Vienna, Flex

Feb 22 2023 Austria, Linz, Posthof

Feb 24 2023 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 25 2023 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo

Mar 1 2023 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol

Mar 2 2023 Germany, Berlin, Hole44

Mar 3 2023 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum

Mar 4 2023 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur

Mar 5 2023 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta

Mar 7 2023 France, Paris, Petit Bain

Mar 8 2023, UK London, The Dome

Mar 13-18 2023, USA Texas, Austin – SXSW

