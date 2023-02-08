Algiers Share New Song “73%”
SHOOK Due Out February 24 via Matador
Feb 08, 2023
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Atlanta’s Algiers are releasing a new album, SHOOK, on February 24 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “73%.” Listen below, followed by the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.
Algiers’ frontman Franklin James Fisher had this to say about the song in a press release: “73% is an impressionistic love letter to the energy and movement of New York City that I missed so much when I was exiled in ATL during quarantine,”
In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album, they shared the song “Irreversible Damage” featuring Zack de la Rocha, also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “I Can’t Stand It,” which features Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring and Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews.
Algiers’ last album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.
Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.
Algiers 2023 Tour Dates:
Feb 9 Ireland, Dublin, Workman’s
Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival
Feb 15 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde
Feb 16 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus
Feb 17 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson
Feb 18 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol
Feb 20 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška
Feb 21 Austria, Vienna, Flex
Feb 22 Austria, Linz, Posthof
Feb 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 25 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo
Mar 1 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol
Mar 2 Germany, Berlin, Hole44
Mar 3 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum
Mar 4 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur
Mar 5 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta
Mar 7 France, Paris, Petit Bain
Mar 8 UK London, The Dome
Mar 15-17, USA Texas, Austin, SXSW
Mar 19 USA, Phoenix AZ, Rebel Lounge
Mar 20 USA, San Diego CA, Bottom Of The Hill
Mar 21 USA, Los Angeles, CA, Knitting Factory NoHo
Mar 23 USA, Oakland CA, Starline Social Club
Mar 25 USA, Portland, OR, Show Bar at Revolution Hall
Mar 26 USA, Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s
Mar 29 USA, Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry
Mar 30 USA, Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village
Mar 31 USA, Louisville, KY, Whirling Tiger
Apr 2 USA, Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival
Apr 3 USA, Durham, NC, The Pinhook
Apr 4 USA, Washington, DC, DC9
Apr 5 USA, Philadelphia, PA, PhilaMOCA
Apr 6 USA, New York, NY, Racket
Apr 7 Canada, Montreal, Casa Del Popolo
Apr 8 Canada, Toronto, The Garrison
