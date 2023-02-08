News

All





Algiers Share New Song “73%” SHOOK Due Out February 24 via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Atlanta’s Algiers are releasing a new album, SHOOK, on February 24 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “73%.” Listen below, followed by the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

Algiers’ frontman Franklin James Fisher had this to say about the song in a press release: “73% is an impressionistic love letter to the energy and movement of New York City that I missed so much when I was exiled in ATL during quarantine,”

In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album, they shared the song “Irreversible Damage” featuring Zack de la Rocha, also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “I Can’t Stand It,” which features Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring and Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews.

Algiers’ last album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.

Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.

Algiers 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb 9 Ireland, Dublin, Workman’s

Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival

Feb 15 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde

Feb 16 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus

Feb 17 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson

Feb 18 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol

Feb 20 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška

Feb 21 Austria, Vienna, Flex

Feb 22 Austria, Linz, Posthof

Feb 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 25 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo

Mar 1 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol

Mar 2 Germany, Berlin, Hole44

Mar 3 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum

Mar 4 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur

Mar 5 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta

Mar 7 France, Paris, Petit Bain

Mar 8 UK London, The Dome

Mar 15-17, USA Texas, Austin, SXSW

Mar 19 USA, Phoenix AZ, Rebel Lounge

Mar 20 USA, San Diego CA, Bottom Of The Hill

Mar 21 USA, Los Angeles, CA, Knitting Factory NoHo

Mar 23 USA, Oakland CA, Starline Social Club

Mar 25 USA, Portland, OR, Show Bar at Revolution Hall

Mar 26 USA, Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s

Mar 29 USA, Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry

Mar 30 USA, Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village

Mar 31 USA, Louisville, KY, Whirling Tiger

Apr 2 USA, Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

Apr 3 USA, Durham, NC, The Pinhook

Apr 4 USA, Washington, DC, DC9

Apr 5 USA, Philadelphia, PA, PhilaMOCA

Apr 6 USA, New York, NY, Racket

Apr 7 Canada, Montreal, Casa Del Popolo

Apr 8 Canada, Toronto, The Garrison

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.