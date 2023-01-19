News

All





Algiers Share New Song “I Can’t Stand It” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring and Jae Matthews) SHOOK Due Out February 24 via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Altanta’s Algiers are releasing a new album, SHOOK, on February 24 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “I Can’t Stand It,” which features Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring and Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews. It also samples “What You Don’t Want Me to Be,” a 1971 song by fellow Atlanta artist Lee Moses. Listen below, followed by the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

Algiers’ frontman Franklin James Fisher, who wrote and produced the song, had this to say in a press release: “It’s a very personal song about a devastating loss of someone I believed to be the love of my life which nearly ended in my suicide. I think the song’s narrative arc reflects the sense of dread and the path that led me to that moment. She put on ‘What You Don’t Want Me to Be’ the first time I heard it and I knew immediately that I was going to sample it—I just couldn’t have known the result would be a song about our own end. But every time I sing that song now it feels like I heal a little bit more.”

Matthews had this to add: “I wanted to give Algiers not so much a narrative, but a recollection of a feeling. That abstract evocation that comes when you think about someone who broke yr heart and how that pain still tethers you.”

In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album, they shared the song “Irreversible Damage” featuring Zack de la Rocha, also one of our Songs of the Week.

Algiers’ last album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.

Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.

Algiers 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

Jan 26 USA, Fort Collins, CO, Washington’s Foco

Feb 9 Ireland, Dublin, Workman’s

Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival

Feb 15 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde

Feb 16 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus

Feb 17 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson

Feb 18 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol

Feb 20 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška

Feb 21 Austria, Vienna, Flex

Feb 22 Austria, Linz, Posthof

Feb 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 25 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo

Mar 1 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol

Mar 2 Germany, Berlin, Hole44

Mar 3 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum

Mar 4 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur

Mar 5 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta

Mar 7 France, Paris, Petit Bain

Mar 8, UK London, The Dome

Mar 15-17, USA Texas, Austin, SXSW

Mar 19 USA, Phoenix AZ, Rebel Lounge

Mar 20 USA, San Diego CA, Bottom Of The Hill

Mar 21 USA, Los Angeles, CA, Knitting Factory NoHo

Mar 23 USA, Oakland CA, Starline Social Club

Mar 25 USA, Portland, OR, Show Bar at Revolution Hall

Mar 26 USA, Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s

Mar 29 USA, Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry

Mar 30 USA, Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village

Mar 31 USA, Louisville, KY, Whirling Tiger

Apr 2 USA, Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

Apr 3 USA, Durham, NC, The Pinhook

Apr 4 USA, Washington, DC, DC9

Apr 5 USA, Philadelphia, PA, PhilaMOCA

Apr 6 USA, New York, NY, Racket

Apr 7 Canada, Montreal, Casa Del Popolo

Apr 8 Canada, Toronto, The Garrison

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.