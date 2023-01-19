Algiers Share New Song “I Can’t Stand It” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring and Jae Matthews)
SHOOK Due Out February 24 via Matador
Jan 19, 2023
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Altanta’s Algiers are releasing a new album, SHOOK, on February 24 via Matador. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “I Can’t Stand It,” which features Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring and Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews. It also samples “What You Don’t Want Me to Be,” a 1971 song by fellow Atlanta artist Lee Moses. Listen below, followed by the band’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.
Algiers’ frontman Franklin James Fisher, who wrote and produced the song, had this to say in a press release: “It’s a very personal song about a devastating loss of someone I believed to be the love of my life which nearly ended in my suicide. I think the song’s narrative arc reflects the sense of dread and the path that led me to that moment. She put on ‘What You Don’t Want Me to Be’ the first time I heard it and I knew immediately that I was going to sample it—I just couldn’t have known the result would be a song about our own end. But every time I sing that song now it feels like I heal a little bit more.”
Matthews had this to add: “I wanted to give Algiers not so much a narrative, but a recollection of a feeling. That abstract evocation that comes when you think about someone who broke yr heart and how that pain still tethers you.”
In September, Algiers shared the album track “Bite Back,” which features Billy Woods and Backxwash and was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album, they shared the song “Irreversible Damage” featuring Zack de la Rocha, also one of our Songs of the Week.
Algiers’ last album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador.
Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on their album The Underside of Power.
Algiers 2022/2023 Tour Dates:
Jan 26 USA, Fort Collins, CO, Washington’s Foco
Feb 9 Ireland, Dublin, Workman’s
Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival
Feb 15 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde
Feb 16 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus
Feb 17 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson
Feb 18 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol
Feb 20 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška
Feb 21 Austria, Vienna, Flex
Feb 22 Austria, Linz, Posthof
Feb 24 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 25 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo
Mar 1 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol
Mar 2 Germany, Berlin, Hole44
Mar 3 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum
Mar 4 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur
Mar 5 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta
Mar 7 France, Paris, Petit Bain
Mar 8, UK London, The Dome
Mar 15-17, USA Texas, Austin, SXSW
Mar 19 USA, Phoenix AZ, Rebel Lounge
Mar 20 USA, San Diego CA, Bottom Of The Hill
Mar 21 USA, Los Angeles, CA, Knitting Factory NoHo
Mar 23 USA, Oakland CA, Starline Social Club
Mar 25 USA, Portland, OR, Show Bar at Revolution Hall
Mar 26 USA, Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s
Mar 29 USA, Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry
Mar 30 USA, Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village
Mar 31 USA, Louisville, KY, Whirling Tiger
Apr 2 USA, Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival
Apr 3 USA, Durham, NC, The Pinhook
Apr 4 USA, Washington, DC, DC9
Apr 5 USA, Philadelphia, PA, PhilaMOCA
Apr 6 USA, New York, NY, Racket
Apr 7 Canada, Montreal, Casa Del Popolo
Apr 8 Canada, Toronto, The Garrison
