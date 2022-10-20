News

Alice Boman Shares Video For New Single “Soon” Announces Tour The Space Between Out Tomorrow via [PIAS]

Photography by Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall



Alice Boman has shared a video for her new single, “Soon.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, The Space Between, which will be out tomorrow (October 21) via [PIAS]. View the Tom Millbourn Malmros-directed video below.

In a press release, Boman states: “This is one of the first songs that I wrote for this album and it’s also my favorite one. It’s about not keeping things inside, because eventually you will explode. I think we all need some kind of output or someone to talk to—somewhere to channel our thoughts or feelings. I remember clearly where and when it came to me and I still love that first voice memo of it.

“Then me, Patrik Berger and Nisse Törnquist played through the song one day in the studio—before even having decided the details of how and where to record the album—and we recorded it just to be able to look at the structure of the song. That session felt so special that we decided to use that recording for the album, with a few additions like a brass riff by Ben Babbitt. I really love how it turned out.”

Boman previously shared the album tracks “Feels Like a Dream,” a collaboration with Perfume Genius which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Where To Put the Pain,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

