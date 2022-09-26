Alice Boman Shares Video For New Single “Where To Put the Pain,” Announces Tour
The Space Between Due Out October 21 via [PIAS]
Sep 26, 2022
Photography by Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall
Alice Boman has shared a video for her new single, “Where To Put the Pain.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, The Space Between, which will be out on October 21 via [PIAS]. Boman has also announced a headlining 2023 tour. View the Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn-directed video and view the full list of tour dates below.
In a press release, Boman states: “This song is about dealing with difficult emotions and worries and different kinds of pain. In a world where a lot of things are feeling hopeless and bad things are happening it sometimes gets a bit overwhelming. Sometimes to the point of feeling numb. How do you find a balance in that?”
Boman previously shared the album track “Feels Like a Dream,” a collaboration with Perfume Genius which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Alice Boman Tour Dates:
10/17/22 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus %
10/19/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega %
10/21/22 - Amsterdam, DE - Royal Theater Carré %
10/22/22 - London, UK - Barbican %
11/23/22 - Uppsala, SE - Katalin
11/24/22 - Göteborg, SE - Pustervik
11/25/22 - Oslo, NO - Krøsset
11/26/22 - Södra Teatern, Stockholm
12/07/22 - London, UK - The Lexington
12/08/22 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers
12/10/22 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
12/11/22 - Bristol, UK - Crofters Rights
01/26/23 - Malmö, SE - Malmö Live
01/27/23 - Aarhaus, DK - Winderbeat Festival
02/11/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega
02/12/23 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl
02/13/23 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
02/16/23 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn
02/17/23 - Paris, FR - Point Éphémère
02/18/23 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
02/19/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
03/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel
03/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo
03/26/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
03/29/23 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Presents @ Fremont Abbey
03/30/23 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
03/31/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
% Lykke Li support
