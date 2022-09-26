 Alice Boman Shares Video For New Single “Where To Put the Pain,” Announces Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Alice Boman Shares Video For New Single “Where To Put the Pain,” Announces Tour

The Space Between Due Out October 21 via [PIAS]

Sep 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall
Bookmark and Share


Alice Boman has shared a video for her new single, “Where To Put the Pain.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, The Space Between, which will be out on October 21 via [PIAS]. Boman has also announced a headlining 2023 tour. View the Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn-directed video and view the full list of tour dates below.

In a press release, Boman states: “This song is about dealing with difficult emotions and worries and different kinds of pain. In a world where a lot of things are feeling hopeless and bad things are happening it sometimes gets a bit overwhelming. Sometimes to the point of feeling numb. How do you find a balance in that?”

Boman previously shared the album track “Feels Like a Dream,” a collaboration with Perfume Genius which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Alice Boman Tour Dates:

10/17/22 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus %
10/19/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega %
10/21/22 - Amsterdam, DE - Royal Theater Carré %
10/22/22 - London, UK - Barbican %
11/23/22 - Uppsala, SE - Katalin
11/24/22 - Göteborg, SE - Pustervik
11/25/22 - Oslo, NO - Krøsset
11/26/22 - Södra Teatern, Stockholm
12/07/22 - London, UK - The Lexington
12/08/22 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers
12/10/22 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
12/11/22 - Bristol, UK - Crofters Rights
01/26/23 - Malmö, SE - Malmö Live
01/27/23 - Aarhaus, DK - Winderbeat Festival
02/11/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega
02/12/23 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl
02/13/23 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain
02/16/23 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn
02/17/23 - Paris, FR - Point Éphémère
02/18/23 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
02/19/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
03/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel
03/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo
03/26/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
03/29/23 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Presents @ Fremont Abbey
03/30/23 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
03/31/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

% Lykke Li support

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent