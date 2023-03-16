Alison Goldfrapp Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “So Hard So Hot”
The Love Invention Due Out May 12 via Skint/BMG
Mar 16, 2023
Photography by Mat Maitland
Alison Goldfrapp, one half of British duo Goldfrapp, has announced her debut solo album, The Love Invention, and has shared its lead single, “So Hard So Hot.” The Love Invention is due out May 12 via Skint/BMG. “So Hard So Hot” has been shared via what’s being referred to as a video vignette. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
It could be confusing to some that this is Alison Goldfrapp’s solo debut. After all, her main band bore her last name and she has often been the focus of album covers and press photos for that band. But Goldfrapp, the band, has always been a collaboration between Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory. The Love Invention finds the singer branching out on her own. Although it features collaborations with various producers: Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie).
The album features different versions of two recent singles from Alison Goldfrapp: “Digging Deeper” (which was a collaboration with Claptone) and “Fever” (which was a collaboration with Paul Woolford). The album versions are solo takes on the two songs, but the collaborative versions will appear on the deluxe edition of The Love Invention.
Alison Goldfrapp collaborated with Röyksopp on two songs (“Impossible” and “The Night”) on their 2022 Profound Mysteries album trilogy and that helped motivate her to record solo music. So she set up a studio in her East London home and began work on The Love Invention.
The band Goldfrapp’s last album, Silver Eye, came out in 2017 via Mute.
The Love Invention Tracklist:
01 NeverStop
02 Love Invention
03 Digging Deeper Now
04 In Electric Blue
05 The Beat Divine
06 Fever (This Is the Real Thing)
07 Hotel (Suite 23)
08 Subterfuge
09 Gatto Gelato
10 So Hard So Hot
11 SLoFLo
