Alison Goldfrapp Shares New Song “NeverStop” The Love Invention Due Out May 12 via Skint/BMG

Photography by Mat Maitland



Alison Goldfrapp, one half of British duo Goldfrapp is releasing her debut solo album, The Love Invention, on May 12 via Skint/BMG. Now she has shared a new song from it, “NeverStop,” via a video vignette. Watch and listen below.

“‘NeverStop’ is about always feeling the wonder,” says Goldfrapp in a press release. “Committing to connect with each other, nature and our surroundings while trying to navigate through the contradictions and complexities of life.”

Previously Goldfrapp shared the album’s lead single, “So Hard So Hot.”

It could be confusing to some that this is Alison Goldfrapp’s solo debut. After all, her main band bore her last name and she has often been the focus of album covers and press photos for that band. But Goldfrapp, the band, has always been a collaboration between Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory. The Love Invention finds the singer branching out on her own. Although it features collaborations with various producers: Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie).

The album features different versions of two previous singles from Alison Goldfrapp: “Digging Deeper” (which was a collaboration with Claptone) and “Fever” (which was a collaboration with Paul Woolford). The album versions are solo takes on the two songs, but the collaborative versions will appear on the deluxe edition of The Love Invention.

Alison Goldfrapp collaborated with Röyksopp on two songs (“Impossible” and “The Night”) on their 2022 Profound Mysteries album trilogy and that helped motivate her to record solo music. So she set up a studio in her East London home and began work on The Love Invention.

The band Goldfrapp’s last album, Silver Eye, came out in 2017 via Mute.

