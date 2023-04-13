ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT Share New Song “The Sons and Daughters of Poor Eternal”
Darling the Dawn Due Out April 21 via Constellation
Apr 12, 2023
Photography by Michele Fiedler Fuentes
ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, the new project from Ariel Engle (La Force, Broken Social Scene) and Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion), have shared a new song, “The Sons and Daughters of Poor Eternal.” It’s the latest single from their debut album, Darling the Dawn, which is due out April 21 via Constellation. Listen to the song below.
In a press release, Engle says the song is “inspired by ancestor music…sea shanties for seas we’ve never sailed but are familiar to us.”
Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “We Live on a Fucking Planet and Baby That’s the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
The album features Jessica Moss on violin and Liam O’Neill (SUUNS) on drums. Jace Lasek (The Besnard Lakes) mixed the album.
Engle had this to say about the song in a press release: “We live on a fucking planet and baby that’s the sun” is a lyric that’s been floating around in my head for a couple decades. I lived in an apartment once with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors by my bed. One morning I woke at dawn, sat up like a bolt, and heard myself say those words. I could see the halo of orange pink light cut into the last of the night. The lyric is about the uncanniness of living on a sphere. The smallness of us in contrast to the size and motion of planets and the comfort of the eternal return of dawn and sun after the night.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The Tallest Man on Earth Shares Video for New Song “Looking For Love” (News) — The Tallest Man on Earth
- ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT Share New Song “The Sons and Daughters of Poor Eternal” (News) — ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT
- Alvvays on “Blue Rev” (Interview) — Alvvays
- Premiere: Portraitures Shares New Single “Tepid Water” (News) — Portraitures
- The National Share Video for New Song “Your Mind is Not Your Friend” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (News) — The National, Phoebe Bridgers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.