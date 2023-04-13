News

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT Share New Song “The Sons and Daughters of Poor Eternal” Darling the Dawn Due Out April 21 via Constellation

Photography by Michele Fiedler Fuentes



ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, the new project from Ariel Engle (La Force, Broken Social Scene) and Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion), have shared a new song, “The Sons and Daughters of Poor Eternal.” It’s the latest single from their debut album, Darling the Dawn, which is due out April 21 via Constellation. Listen to the song below.

In a press release, Engle says the song is “inspired by ancestor music…sea shanties for seas we’ve never sailed but are familiar to us.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “We Live on a Fucking Planet and Baby That’s the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features Jessica Moss on violin and Liam O’Neill (SUUNS) on drums. Jace Lasek (The Besnard Lakes) mixed the album.

Engle had this to say about the song in a press release: “We live on a fucking planet and baby that’s the sun” is a lyric that’s been floating around in my head for a couple decades. I lived in an apartment once with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors by my bed. One morning I woke at dawn, sat up like a bolt, and heard myself say those words. I could see the halo of orange pink light cut into the last of the night. The lyric is about the uncanniness of living on a sphere. The smallness of us in contrast to the size and motion of planets and the comfort of the eternal return of dawn and sun after the night.”

<a href="https://allhandsmakelight.bandcamp.com/album/darling-the-dawn">"Darling The Dawn" by ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT</a>

