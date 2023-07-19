News

All





Allah-Las Share Video For New Song “Right On Time” Zuma 85 Due Out October 13 via Calico Discos

Photography by Alexandra Cabral



Los Angeles indie-rock band Allah-Las have shared a video for their new song “Right on Time” which is the latest release from their upcoming album Zuma 85. This LP is due out October 13 via the band’s own Calico Discos in partnership with Innovative Leisure. The self-produced music video pays homage to plug-and-play video shoots of the early MTV era, shot in a few hours on a white backdrop with minimal planning and a few rolls of 8mm film. The band also have some tour dates coming up. Check out the video for “Right on Time” below, followed by the upcoming dates.

Allah-Las previously shared two songs, “The Stuff” and “Zuma 85” which are also featured on this upcoming album.

Allah-Las Tour Dates:

6/15 - 17 - PiP Fest - Oslo, NO

6/16 - Bergenfest (Bergenhus Fortress & Castle) - Bergen, NO

6/17 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, DK

6/20 - Slaktkrykan - Stockholm, SE

6/22 - Selección Sonora @ Centro Cultural Ágora - A Coruna, Galicia, ES

6/23 - Dabadaba - Donosti, ES

6/24 - Tomavistas - Madrid, ES

6/25 - Wheels & Waves - Biarritz, FR

6/28 - Zeltival @ Tollhaus - Karlsruhe, DE

8/3 - Levitate - Boston, MA

8/4 - The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY

8/30 - Mascotte - Zurich, CH

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ

10/24 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, AZ

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX

10/29 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Rev Hall - Portland, OR

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.