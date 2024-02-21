News

Allie X Shares New Song “Weird World” New Album Girl With No Face Due Out February 23 via Twin Music Inc.

Photography by Marcus Cooper



Canadian alt-pop artist Allie X has released her new song “Weird World,” the fourth track released in anticipation of her upcoming album Girl With No Face due out on February 23, 2024 via Twin Music, Inc. According to the Instagram announcement, the song is set to be the record’s opening track, starting it off “with a slap in the face.”

“Weird World,” a bass-heavy, uptempo dance track, falls in line with the upcoming album’s prior three singles (“Black Eye,” “Girl With No Face,” and “Off With Her Tits”), which combine the artist’s ethereal vocals and songwriting with clear homages to 80s alt groups like New Order, Ministry, and Depeche Mode. It’s a strikingly gritty departure from the lovelorn and otherworldly Cape God from 2020.

She shared on Instagram, “This was the first song intentionally written for the album, and quite meaningful as it documents a painful and liberating transition in how I saw myself in the world, which ultimately became a guiding theme of GWNF.” Despite the track’s painful themes, there is a clear sense of freedom in its dark glitter and pulsing beat.

Watch the song's visualizer below. The official video for "Weird World" will accompany the album's release on February 23.





