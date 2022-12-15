News

Alt-J Share Cover of Metronomy’s “Everything Goes My Way” Alt-J Have Also Announced U.S. Tour Dates





Alt-J have shared a cover of Metronomy’s 2011 song “Everything Goes My Way,” recorded at the BBC Radio 6 Music studio. They have also recently announced a string of U.S. tour dates to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, An Awesome Wave. View the performance and the full list of dates below.

In a press release, the band states: “It’s been such a great year promoting both The Dream and An Awesome Wave’s 10th anniversary that we have decided to extend the party into 2023. We are delighted to announce a run of AAW anniversary shows in the U.S. in March where we will play the album in full for the first time in America. We hope you can join us.”

Alt-J’s most recent album, The Dream, came out earlier this year via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Their previous studio album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.

Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.

alt-J U.S. Tour Days:

March 2023

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

