Alt-Pop Artist Lawrence Connor Releases New Single, “Love Affair”

Baltimore-based alt pop newcomer Lawrence Connor debuted earlier this year, sharing a series of genre-fluid offerings tinged with influences from indie, electronic music, and chilly synth pop. These inspirations come together on Connor’s forthcoming debut album, Do You Ever Dream of Then. He returned most recently with his latest single from the record, the muted indie electronic ballad “U Up,” and now he has released another new track, “Love Affair,” out everywhere now.

“Love Affair” leans in a similar aesthetic direction to “U Up,” but this time evokes a darker sensual tone befitting its title. The track is carried by glimmering synths, shadowy intimate vocals, and pulsing percussion, all impressively layered together in loops of decadent melody. Connor also shades the mix with the gentle glow of longing moonlit guitar lines, adding a reflective element to the track’s endless overlapping haze. The result feels like a glimpse into the late-night questions and meditations that appear with the end of a relationship, while also offering a seamless blend of indie and electronic tones.

Connor says of the track, “‘Love Affair’ was written on a piano and reflects the push and pull of a relationship, the regret, the questioning, and the struggle to move on through uncertainty. I wanted to use the repetition of the lyrics to represent the inability to turn your mind off when it’s stuck on repeat, like a broken record, wondering if you’ve made the right choice. While going through the creative process the song took on a more electronic vibe with the distinct synth rising and falling throughout to reinforce the same theme of the lyrics. The guitar was the final addition, meant to really set the tone and fill the negative space with long, reaching notes that pull on the heartstrings.”

Check out the song below. Do You Ever Dream of Then is out next year.