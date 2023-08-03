News

Alt-Pop Singer Noga Erez Releases Official Companion Video For “Quiet” Featured in Netflix's Forthcoming Action thriller, "Heart of Stone."

Photography by Jimmy Fontaine



Alt-pop singer Noga Erez has released the official music video for her scintillating new single, “Quiet,” co-starring Gal Gadot and directed by Loris Russier

Quiet” was written + produced with partner ROUSSO exclusively for Netflix’s upcoming action thriller, Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper and starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi. The track, which is featured in the opening credits of the film, is available via Neon Gold/Atlantic



In addition, Erez’s previously released track “End of the Road” is featured in the first scene of the film. Heart of Stone premieres on Netflix on August 11.











Quiet” marks Noga Erez’s first new music since last year’s smash single, “NAILS,” and an exclusive remix featuring 4x GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Missy Elliott, “NAILS (Feat. Missy Elliott),



Last year saw Erez touring throughout North America from coast to coast, with sold-out headline shows at such legendary venues as New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles, CA’s El Rey Theatre to a pair of dates as a special guest to Florence and the Machine at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden.





