Alvvays Announce New 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Blue Rev Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Norman Wong



Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have announced some new 2024 U.S. tour dates. They happen next April and May and are in honor of their latest album, Blue Rev, which came out on Polyvinyl and landed at #4 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2022 list. The album’s “Belinda Says” was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Performance. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the tour dates below.

Upon announcement of Blue Rev, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” both of which were our Songs of the Week. Before the album’s release, they shared “After the Earthquake.” Then they shared a video for “Many Mirrors” made by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone.

Alvvays were interviewed for our My Favorite Movie print issue. Read that article here.

The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.

Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.

Read our review of Antisocialites, along with our 2014 interview with Alvvays.

Alvvays Tour Dates:

12/8/2023 - Sydney, Australia - Princess Theatre *

12/9/2023 - Meredith, Australia - Meredith Music Festival

12/12/2023 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum *

12/14/2023 - Perth Australia - Metro City *

12/16/2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation *

12/18/2023 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik %

4/4-4/8/2024 - Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya ^

4/18/2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

4/19/2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

4/20/2024 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

4/22/2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

4/24/2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

4/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

5/1/2024 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

5/2/2024 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

5/3/2024 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

5/4/2024 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

5/6/2024 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

5/7/2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

5/9/2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

5/10-5/12/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/11/2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5/13/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/16/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5/17/2024 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

6/21/2024 - Wicklow, Ireland - Beyond The Pale

6/26/2024 - London, UK - Troxy

6/28/2024 - Antwerp, Belgium - Live Is Live Festival

6/29/2024 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Siren’s Call

7/5/2024 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

7/11-7/13/2024 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live

8/8/2024 - Oslo, Norway - Øya Festival



* w/ Hatchie

% w/ Aura Bora

^ w/ My Morning Jacket

