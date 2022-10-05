News

All





Alvvays Share New Song “After the Earthquake” Blue Rev Due Out This Friday via Polyvinyl

Photography by Norman Wong



Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays are releasing a new album, Blue Rev, this Friday via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared one last pre-release single from the album, “After the Earthquake.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

According to a press release, the song was inspired by Haruki Murakami’s 2000-released short story collection After the Quake and also references the 1980s mystery show Murder, She Wrote.

In the press release the band describes “After the Earthquake” as “a rapid fire recital of drive-thru breakdown, tectonic breakup and boyfriend in a coma brake failure.”

Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. When the album was announced the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in August they shared “Easy On Your Own,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. In September Alvvays released two more singles from the album on the same day: “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy.” “Belinda Says” made our Songs of the Week list at #1.

The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.

Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.

Read our review of Antisocialites.

Read our 2014 interview with Alvvays.

Alvvays Tour Dates:

10/5 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2 [SOLD OUT]

10/6 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/7 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/28 - Pomona, CA - Glass House $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

12/7 - Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera Festival

12/10 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Music Wins Festival

12/11 - São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest

12/16 - Toronto, ON @ History $



$ w/ Slow Pulp

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.