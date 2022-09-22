 Alvvays Share New Videos For New Singles “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Alvvays Share New Videos For New Singles “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy”

Blue Rev Due Out October 7 via Polyvinyl

Sep 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Norman Wong
Bookmark and Share


Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have shared videos for two new singles: “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy.” They are the latest releases from the band’s upcoming third studio album, Blue Rev, which will be out on October 7 via Polyvinyl. View below.

The band state in a press release: “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’

“We painted and shot the ‘Belinda Says’ video in our living room. We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G.’ with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.

Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.

Read our review of Antisocialites.

Read our 2014 interview with Alvvays.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent