News

All





Alvvays Share New Videos For New Singles “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy” Blue Rev Due Out October 7 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Norman Wong



Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have shared videos for two new singles: “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy.” They are the latest releases from the band’s upcoming third studio album, Blue Rev, which will be out on October 7 via Polyvinyl. View below.

The band state in a press release: “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called ‘Belinda Says’ and the dial-up electronic dream ‘Very Online Guy.’

“We painted and shot the ‘Belinda Says’ video in our living room. We directed a mosaic-mode vid for ‘V.O.G.’ with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs.”

Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.

Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.

Read our review of Antisocialites.

Read our 2014 interview with Alvvays.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.