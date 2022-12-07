News

Alvvays Share Video For “Many Mirrors” Made By “Stardew Valley” Creator Eric Barone Blue Rev Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Norman Wong



Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have shared a video for the song “Many Mirrors” from their most recent album, Blue Rev. The video was made by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone. View below.

In a press release, Barone states: “It’s not every day I get an email from a cool band like Alvvays. When I learned they were fans of Stardew Valley, it felt like a real honor. The whole album is fantastic, but the song ‘Many Mirrors’ had a pure, adventurous energy to it that really resonated with me. I took that feeling, and used it to create a visual world in my mind’s eye…and that’s what ultimately turned into this video. I had a lot of fun making it, and I’m really happy to be able to contribute, in a small way, to the band’s story!”

Blue Rev came out earlier this year via Polyvinyl. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” both of which were our Songs of the Week. Before the album’s release, they shared “After the Earthquake.”

Alvvays were interviewed for our current My Favorite Movie print issue.

The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.

Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.

Read our review of Antisocialites, along with our 2014 interview with Alvvays.

