Alvvays - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Blue Rev Out Now via Polyvinyl





Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have released their new album, Blue Rev, today via Polyvinyl. Read our rave review of the album here and stream the album below. Also view a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” both of which were our Songs of the Week. This week, they shared “After the Earthquake.”

The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.

Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.

Read our review of Antisocialites.

Read our 2014 interview with Alvvays.

<a href="https://alvvays.bandcamp.com/album/blue-rev">Blue Rev by Alvvays</a>

Alvvays 2022 Tour Dates:

10/7 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall [SOLD OUT]

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $ [SOLD OUT]

10/28 - Pomona, CA - Glass House $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $ [SOLD OUT]

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

12/7 - Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera Festival

12/10 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Music Wins Festival

12/11 - São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest

12/16 - Toronto, ON @ History $

$ w/ Slow Pulp

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.