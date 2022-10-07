Alvvays - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Blue Rev Out Now via Polyvinyl
Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have released their new album, Blue Rev, today via Polyvinyl. Read our rave review of the album here and stream the album below. Also view a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” both of which were our Songs of the Week. This week, they shared “After the Earthquake.”
The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.
Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.
Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.
Read our review of Antisocialites.
Read our 2014 interview with Alvvays.
Alvvays 2022 Tour Dates:
10/7 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall [SOLD OUT]
10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $
10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $
10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $
10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $
10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $
10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $
10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $
10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $ [SOLD OUT]
10/28 - Pomona, CA - Glass House $
10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $
10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $ [SOLD OUT]
11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $
11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $
11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $
11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $ [SOLD OUT]
11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $
11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $
11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $
11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $
11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $
11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $
12/7 - Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera Festival
12/10 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Music Wins Festival
12/11 - São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest
12/16 - Toronto, ON @ History $
$ w/ Slow Pulp
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Andy Bell Announces Three New EPs, Shares First EP and Video For Remix of “The Sky Without You” (News) — Andy Bell, Ride, David Holmes
- Fiona Apple Shares New Song “Where the Shadows Lie” From “Rings of Power” Soundtrack (News) — Fiona Apple
- Premiere: Sunsleeper Shares New Album ‘While You Can’ (News) — Sunsleeper
- Alvvays - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Alvvays
- Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Single “The Loneliest Time” Featuring Rufus Wainwright (News) — Carly Rae Jepsen, Rufus Wainwright
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.